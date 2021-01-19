 

EDAP to Participate in B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

LYON, France, January 19, 2021 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy based therapies, today announced that Marc Oczachowski, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on replay on the “Events and Presentations” section of the EDAP’s investor website, https://investor.edap-tms.com/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer.  EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy device, as well as the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference also may include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

 


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
EDAP Announces Positive 24 Month Interim Results of French Urology Association (AFU) Sponsored Clinical Study comparing HIFU to Radical Prostate Surgery
06.01.21
EDAP Issues Letter to Shareholders
05.01.21
EDAP to Participate in the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event
30.12.20
EDAP Announces End of the Year Focal One Sales

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
1.077
(EDAP) MKap $56M //Heilung für Prostatakrebs nahe US-Zulassung