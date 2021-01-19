 

Well+Good Launches Content-Driven e-Commerce Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

The Well+Good SHOP Offers a Curated Shopping Experience for Consumers Looking to Buy Wellness Products

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good, a leading wellness media brand known for its journalistic approach and commitment to creating inclusive content accessible to all, announced today the launch of a content-driven e-commerce marketplace, The Well+Good SHOP. This commerce initiative is a new way for Well+Good readers to buy products curated by Well+Good editors. The Well+Good SHOP covers all of the media brand's core verticals, offering goods in categories such as Beauty that Works, Live In Lounge In Move In, Self Care, and Home.

The SHOP's mission is to feature products that Well+Good editors believe in and think are truly worth consumers' time and money. Additionally, featuring BIPOC-owned brands is a priority, as is selecting brands and products that are sustainable and affordable. The Well+Good SHOP taps into real-time retailer data for the latest pricing and inventory updates to provide shoppers with the most up-to-date information available in order to make informed purchasing decisions.

"We are so excited to introduce this new commerce experience to our audience," says Kate Spies, General Manager of Well+Good. "For years we have uncovered and reported on thousands of products—from the latest launches to the standbys our editors and expert sources reach for again and again—and the SHOP allows us to curate our favorite products all in one place. This launch allows us to strengthen our direct relationship with our audience while also growing a critical commerce revenue stream."

Well+Good’s existing affiliate commerce business will continue to operate alongside the new SHOP. To learn more, visit https://shop.wellandgood.com/.

About Well+Good: 
Well+Good is a leading health and wellness brand known for its journalistic approach to content and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Well+Good is committed to creating inclusive content that makes health and wellness accessible to all and aims to amplify different perspectives, experiences, and stories. The female-founded company, bootstrapped since its debut in 2010, has been recognized as a vertical media leader and was named to Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies list. The brand also creates high-quality consumer events, including its Well+Good Talks and Well+Good Retreats series. For more information, visit www.wellandgood.com.

About Leaf Group:
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Media Contacts:
Susan Turner
Director of PR, Fitness & Wellness
susan.turner@leafgroup.com

Sharna Daduk
Vice President, Communications
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com


Leaf Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Well+Good Launches Content-Driven e-Commerce Marketplace The Well+Good SHOP Offers a Curated Shopping Experience for Consumers Looking to Buy Wellness ProductsNEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Well+Good, a leading wellness media brand known for its journalistic approach and commitment to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
OnlyInYourState Launches its ‘21 Hidden Gems Across the U.S. to Visit in 2021’ List
07.01.21
Hunker and Redfin Announce the Top Home Trends for 2021
06.01.21
Leaf Group Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
31.12.20
Leaf Group to Participate in the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference