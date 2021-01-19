First Trust Lists January Series of Target Outcome Buffer ETFs

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”) a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it launched the January Series of Target Outcome ETFs. The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF–January (Cboe: FJAN) and the FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF–January (Cboe: DJAN) (collectively, the “funds” or “January Series”). The funds are the latest additions to First Trust’s suite of Buffer ETFs, which has over $1.6B in total net assets for the product line as of 12/31/20 and is among the fastest growing in the Target Outcome Investments/defined outcome space.

The funds seek an outcome that provides investors with returns (before fees and expenses) that match the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (“SPY” or “underlying ETF”), up to a predetermined upside cap, while providing a buffer against potential SPY losses. The funds are managed and sub-advised by Cboe Vest Financial LLC (“Cboe Vest”) using a “target outcome strategy” or pre-determined target investment outcome. Cboe Vest is the creator of Target Outcome Investments and manager of the longest running buffer strategy fund.