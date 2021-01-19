 

TOOQ Solutions Partners With NetFoundry To Transform Retailing With AI Solutions Deployed At The Edge

TOOQ uses NetFoundry's Platform to embed zero trust networking into TOOQ's edge and IoT solutions

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOOQ Solutions has selected NetFoundry Inc.'s Edge and IoT Platform for secure and simple provisioning, management and networking of TOOQ's innovative edge and IoT retail analytics solutions. By embedding NetFoundry's programmable networking into its solutions as cloud orchestrated software, TOOQ ensured its innovative retail AI analytics solutions are secure and reliable. The solution eliminates the complexity and limitations of on-site hardware deployments, firewall configuration, VPNs, private mobile APNs, dedicated circuits, bastion hosts and jump servers.

 

"As a world class innovator, TOOQ was born to capture, analyze and provide data points that facilitate data driven decision making to improve the productivity of our retail customers. Our partnership with NetFoundry is accelerating our ability to design and deliver innovative new solutions to our customers," said Ronaldo Moura, CEO, TOOQ Solutions. "By integrating NetFoundry's Edge and IoT Platform into our analytics solutions deployed at the edge, TOOQ is transforming the retail industry in Brazil by delivering unique insights into customer behavior powered with live data."

With the TOOQ platform measuring in store traffic patterns and flows, retailers can develop an understanding of their store conversions, customer behavior patterns, and in store journey rates. TOOQ develops edge to cloud technology ecosystems that integrate software, intelligence, and edge connectivity. Devices are deployed to multiple edge locations to capture data and securely exchange this data with TOOQ's AI and ML engines running in multiple clouds.  

NetFoundry Founder and CEO Galeal Zino stated "We admire TOOQ's relentless drive to build innovative, powerful solutions for retailers, and are proud TOOQ selected NetFoundry. Embedding secure provisioning, management, and networking into TOOQ's solutions, as pure software, means that TOOQ and TOOQ customers get security, agility, and reliability without being handcuffed to hardware, networks, or clouds. Instead, they control a programmable stack so can continue to innovate."

