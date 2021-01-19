Investis Holding SA successfully issues another fixed-rate bond, this time with a volume of CHF 115 million

 

Zurich, 19 January 2021

Investis successfully placed another fixed-rate bond issue on the market today. With a volume of CHF 115 million and a coupon of 0.25%, the issue has a tenor of four years. The proceeds will be used to partially refinance the CHF 140 million bond expiring on 15 February 2021. 

Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as lead manager and bookrunner for this transaction. An application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be submitted, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 15 February 2021. 

Contact

Laurence Bienz, Head Investor and Media Relations
Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group
Founded in 1994, Investis group is a leading real-estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate Services. The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,476 million as at 30 June 2020. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known brands.

