Investis Holding SA successfully issues another fixed-rate bond, this time with a volume of CHF 115 million

Investis successfully placed another fixed-rate bond issue on the market today. With a volume of CHF 115 million and a coupon of 0.25%, the issue has a tenor of four years. The proceeds will be used to partially refinance the CHF 140 million bond expiring on 15 February 2021.

Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as lead manager and bookrunner for this transaction. An application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be submitted, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 15 February 2021.