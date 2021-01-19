Casey's Announces Participation in Jefferies Winter Summit

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, announced today that it will be participating virtually at the Jefferies Winter Summit on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10:00am Central Time. The webcast of the event can be accessed through the Casey’s on the Investor Relations page here.

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

