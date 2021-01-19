 

Amlan International Names Harold Zhou as Regional Operations Director for China

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that improve the intestinal health and efficiency of poultry and livestock, has named Harold Zhou as the new Regional Operations Director of China. Zhou is based in Amlan's sales office in Shenzhen, China.

In this position, Zhou will work to further build Amlan's business presence in China and develop a plan that ensures long-term customer value and profitability. He will support Amlan's mission to bring its natural feed additive solutions to producers and distributors in the Chinese market.

“Harold's experience in developing strong relationships and successfully implementing business strategies will provide Amlan the opportunity to accelerate sales growth and provide even stronger customer service in China,” says Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales, Amlan International. “Harold shares Amlan’s mission to provide producers with innovative animal protein solutions and exceptional customer service. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Zhou has a wealth of industry experience, from working as a veterinarian helping customers diagnose and treat livestock diseases to technical service and sales positions where he developed marketing campaigns and built key customer relationships for various animal health companies. Most recently, he worked as the Sales Director in China for a well-known, global pedigree broiler breeding company, where he developed a national sales strategy and led sales and technical teams to serve key customers in the region. Previously, he held sales and technical services positions at other prominent animal health companies, developing sales tactics and leading new animal health product introductions in the country.

Zhou is a graduate of Si Chuan Agriculture University with a bachelor’s degree in Veterinarian science and a masters in Clinic Veterinary Science.

"With its expertise in leveraging our owned, unique proprietary mineral-based technology, Amlan is at the forefront of developing and introducing natural mineral-based feed additive solutions that enhance animal health and efficiency and improve the quality of animal protein," says Dan Jaffee, President & CEO, Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Jaffee also serves as President and General Manager of Amlan International. "We're pleased to have Harold on board to further establish partnerships with key customers and distributors in China to help them maximize their production operations."

Amlan International offers mineral-based feed additives to poultry and livestock producers. Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral to remove impurities from fluids, including the processing of edible oils and purification of jet fuel. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

