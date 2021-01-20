 

Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

LIMERICK, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about February 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2021. Additional information about Victory Bancorp, Inc. is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com/) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
484-791-3407




