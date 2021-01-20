 

Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Bedminster, NJ, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:  PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Maureen O’Hara, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker, Commercial & Industrial (C&I).  Headquartered in the Bank’s Teaneck location, Ms. O’Hara is responsible for growing a portfolio of commercial clients in the Bank’s markets and providing customized solutions through personal client service in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) business.  Ms. O’Hara has extensive financial services experience in the acquisition, management and growth of high-value commercial relationships.  She is a team player and will reinforce and expand Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s footprint in the commercial arena.  

Previously, as Principal Relationship Manager at Wells Fargo Bank in Summit, NJ, Maureen managed relationships in the upper end of the business banking segment with a strong emphasis on the management of credit acquisition for asset-based lending, commercial real estate and capital finance.  Prior to that she held financial services positions at United Jersey Bank/Summit Bank/Fleet Bank as Vice President and Commercial Market Manager and Relationship Manager, where she oversaw territories in western Essex County, managing business development and a loan portfolio in the local markets she covered.  Additionally, as Commercial Loan Officer at United National/PNC Bank and First Fidelity Bank she managed a solid book of small businesses. 

Maureen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Finance from Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Maryland and is a former mentor for the Rutgers University Wings Mentoring Program. 

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.0 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $7.6 billion as of September 30, 2020.  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Peapack Private and Peapack Capital, offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

