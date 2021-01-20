Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Bedminster, NJ, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Maureen O’Hara, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker, Commercial & Industrial (C&I). Headquartered in the Bank’s Teaneck location, Ms. O’Hara is responsible for growing a portfolio of commercial clients in the Bank’s markets and providing customized solutions through personal client service in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) business. Ms. O’Hara has extensive financial services experience in the acquisition, management and growth of high-value commercial relationships. She is a team player and will reinforce and expand Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s footprint in the commercial arena.



Previously, as Principal Relationship Manager at Wells Fargo Bank in Summit, NJ, Maureen managed relationships in the upper end of the business banking segment with a strong emphasis on the management of credit acquisition for asset-based lending, commercial real estate and capital finance. Prior to that she held financial services positions at United Jersey Bank/Summit Bank/Fleet Bank as Vice President and Commercial Market Manager and Relationship Manager, where she oversaw territories in western Essex County, managing business development and a loan portfolio in the local markets she covered. Additionally, as Commercial Loan Officer at United National/PNC Bank and First Fidelity Bank she managed a solid book of small businesses.