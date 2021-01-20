 

The New Home Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 8:00 AM Pacific Time (11:00 AM Eastern Time) on that same day to review the results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.NWHM.com. To listen to the webcast live, go to the site approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-0789
International: 1-201-689-8562

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13715475

About The New Home Company

THE NEW HOME COMPANY is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a next generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.

The Company is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.NWHM.com.

Contact:

The New Home Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The New Home Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update