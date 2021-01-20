 

American Assets Trust, Inc. Releases Tax Status of 2020 Distributions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT) (the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions as follows:

Security Descriptions:   Common Stock
CUSIP:   024013104
Ticker Symbol:   AAT

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Allocable to 2020 Taxable Ordinary Dividend Return of Capital LT Capital Gain Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain Section 199A Dividends
03/12/20 03/26/20 $0.30 $0.30 $0.196825 $0.103175 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.196825
06/11/20 06/25/20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.131217 $0.068783 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.131217
09/10/20 09/24/20 $0.25 $0.25 $0.164021 $0.085979 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.164021
12/10/20 12/24/20 $0.25 $0.25 $0.164021 $0.085979 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.164021
Total $1.00 $1.00 $0.656084 $0.343916 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.656084

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes during 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About American Assets Trust, Inc.        

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. 

