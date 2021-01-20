 

Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 23:36  |  65   |   |   

** THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.**

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE:HOLL, OTC:HSTRF, FRANKFURT:HOB) (“Hollister” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of engagement with Eight Capital, pursuant to which Eight Capital, acting as sole bookrunner and lead agent, has agreed to offer for sale, together with a syndicate of agents (together with Eight Capital, the “Agents”), 13,699,000 Special Warrants of the Company (the “Special Warrants”), on a “best efforts” private placement basis, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Special Warrant of $0.365 (the “Issue Price”) for total gross proceeds of up to $5,000,135 (the “Offering”).

Each Special Warrant shall be automatically exercisable into units of the Company (the “Units”), as described below. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.50 per Share for a period of 46 months following the Closing Date.

Each Special Warrant shall be automatically exercisable, for no additional consideration, into Units on the date (the “Automatic Exercise Date”) that is the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company either (A) obtains a receipt from the applicable securities regulatory authorities (the “Securities Commissions”) for a (final) short form prospectus qualifying distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants (the “Qualifying Prospectus”); or (B) files a supplement to a (final) short form base shelf prospectus qualifying the distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants (the “Qualifying Supplement”), and (ii) the date that is four months and one day after the Closing of the Offering.

The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to obtain a receipt from the Securities Commissions for the Qualifying Prospectus or to file a Qualifying Supplement before the date that is 30 days following closing of the Offering (not including the date of closing), provided, however, that there is no assurance that a Qualifying Prospectus or Qualifying Supplement will be filed or that a receipt therefor will be issued by the Securities Commissions prior to the expiry of the statutory four month hold period.

Seite 1 von 3
Hollister Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement ** THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.** VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
18
Cannabis MSO Hollister Firms Up Deal to Acquire Psychedelics Company AlphaMind
20.04.20
107
CEO Video Interview with Carl Saling of Hollister Biosciences | CSE: HOLL FRA: HOB