Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

Atlanta, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock dividends as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Piedmont dividends.

Record Date Paid Date Dividend per Share Ordinary Dividends Capital Gains Unrecaptured Section 1250 Qualified Dividend Section 199A Dividend Rate Nov 29, 2019 Jan 3, 2020 $0.21* N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Feb 28, 2020 Mar 20, 2020 $0.21 $0.021 - - $0.000015 $0.209985 May 29, 2020 Jun 19, 2020 $0.21 $0.200023 - - $0.000015 $0.200008 Aug 28, 2020 Sep 18, 2020 $0.21 $0.169042 - - $0.000015 $0.169027 Nov 27, 2020 Jan 4, 2021 $0.21** N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

*The $0.21 per share distribution paid on January 3, 2020 was taxable to stockholders in 2019.

** The $0.21 per share distribution paid on January 4, 2021 will be taxable to stockholders in 2021.





About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

