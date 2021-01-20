 

AMERICA’S CAR-MART, INC. SCHEDULES RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 23:50  |  48   |   |   

Rogers, Arkansas , Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced it will release fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after the market closes. Senior management will hold a conference call the following day, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern).

A live audio of the conference call will be accessible to the public by calling (877) 776-4031, conference ID #8139134. International callers should dial (631) 291-4132. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for thirty days and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056, conference ID #8139134; International callers should dial (404) 537-3406.

A webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website www.car-mart.com.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market.  The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.  For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

CONTACT: Jeffrey A. Williams, President and CEO (479) 464-9944 or Vickie D. Judy, CFO (479) 464-9944

America's Car-Mart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMERICA’S CAR-MART, INC. SCHEDULES RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL Rogers, Arkansas , Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ﻿America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced it will release fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after the market closes. Senior management will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Announces Increase of Revolving Line of Credit to $326 Million