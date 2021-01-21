 

EQS-Adhoc 2020 Preliminary unaudited top-line figures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 07:00  |  78   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Sales Result
2020 Preliminary unaudited top-line figures

21-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release - 2020 Preliminary unaudited top-line figures

Medacta Group SA continues to outperform the market[1] with a strong revenue acceleration in the second semester 2020

- FY 2020 revenues were €302.5 million, only -2.1% on a constant currency basis, -2.6% reported vs 2019

- 2H revenues to €167.7 million, +7.6% on a constant currency basis, largely compensating 1H results

- 2H acceleration sustained by both pent-up demand and new customers acquired

- Online efforts and tactical changes in Marketing and Medical Education Programs reflected in 2H rebound

- Continuous innovation with 30+ new products registered

- Around 80 new jobs added including significant salesforce expansion across all geographies

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 21 January 2021 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) announces today 2020 preliminary unaudited revenues. Measures adopted by governments in response to the Covid-19 pandemic caused the deferral of elective procedures with an impact on our sales in the first half of the year. In the following months, backlog recovery and continued acquisition of market share allowed to largely compensate the first half sales decrease, although it was limited by further restrictions from the pandemic resurgence starting in the end of October.

Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented: "During a year strongly conditioned by the Covid-19 pandemic in all geographies, Medacta managed to restart growing in 2H20 recovering almost completely the 1H20 negative growth. I am very satisfied with how we were able to protect our business and employees while continue to serve our customers, advance innovations and prepare for our future growth, hoping to quickly overcome the pandemic" concluded Francesco Siccardi.

