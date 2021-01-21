 

DGAP-News SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for smart traffic applications in Japan

SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for smart traffic applications in Japan

SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for smart traffic applications in Japan

- Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells to equip semi-stationary LED traffic guidance systems for a Japanese customer

- The order confirms the increasing demand for fuel cell technology in a wide range of user industries

- EFOY Pro fuel cells to power smart traffic systems reduce downtime in traffic jams, are easy to install and meet, therefore, the highest expectations for safety at work

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 21, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading international provider of direct methanol and hydrogen fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power supply solutions, has gained a large-scale order from its Japanese sales partner, Toyota Tsusho Corporation. With a total of 135 EFOY fuel cells, this is the largest single order in Japan.

The systems were shipped with revenue impact in 2020. The EFOY Pro fuel cells will then be used in smart traffic applications in Japan. These are semi-stationary LED traffic guidance systems that can be flexibly deployed.

SFC Energy's fuel cell technology ensures a reliable power supply for the systems since connection to the conventional power grid is often not possible. The fuel cell technology provides, therefore, a sustainable solution to several challenges once again.

Traffic jams regularly occur in metropolitan regions and urban areas. This not only affects the quality of people's life but is also a huge cost factor for the global economy. Even more crucial: the environment suffers from the increased CO2 emissions of stationary vehicles. Intelligent control technology reduces unnecessary downtimes and thus the emission of pollutants. This increases at the same time road safety.

