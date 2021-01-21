O3 Mining Announces C$20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

The Corporation has also granted the Underwriters an option to sell up to an additional 660,793 FT Shares, which option may be exercised up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O3 Mining Inc. (TSX.V: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Sprott Capital Partners LP and Canaccord Genuity Corp., as co-lead underwriters, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 4,405,287 flow-through common shares of the Corporation (" FT Shares ") at a price of C$4.54 per FT Share for gross proceeds of C$20 million (the " Offering "). Each FT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, in respect of eligible Québec resident subscribers, section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec).

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Corporation's projects in Québec. The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 and in the aggregate amount not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 17, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.