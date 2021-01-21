 

IoT in Manufacturing Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1038.8 Million by 2026 at CAGR 10.6% | Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 16:30  |  33   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT in Manufacturing Market is Segmented by Type (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management), Application (Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Electronic Products, Communications Equipment Manufacturing, Chemical, Material Equipment Manufacturing, Food, Agricultural Equipment Manufacturing, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

Valuates Reports Logo

The global IoT in Manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 1038.8 Million by 2026, from USD 567.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of IoT in Manufacturing Market size are the growing need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of manufacturing infrastructure, agile production, operational efficiency, and increasing adoption of the cloud.

The study provides an in-depth global IoT in Manufacturing market size analysis along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. The report also provides information on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with their impact analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on IoT in Manufacturing Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-26S2171/Global_I ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE IOT IN MANUFACTURING MARKET SIZE

Due to growing competition and demand from end-users, manufacturers are more concerned about manufacturing high volume and high-quality goods. This, in turn, led them to concentrate on key areas, such as the manufacturing process, asset monitoring, and the repair and support of equipment in the factory. Automation will allow manufacturers to increase productivity, enhance consistency of processes or products, and improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability. These advantages by IoT are expected to drive the growth of IoT in Manufacturing.

The rise in demand for real-time asset monitoring is expected to increase the growth of IoT in manufacturing market size. Real-time asset tracking makes it easier for businesses to track changes in workshops in real-time, thereby minimizing manufacturing defects and increasing operational performance.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IoT in Manufacturing Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1038.8 Million by 2026 at CAGR 10.6% | Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The IoT in Manufacturing Market is Segmented by Type (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management), Application (Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Electronic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
BVI Maintains Its Position As A Leading Global Financial Centre With A Track Record Of ...
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Smart Healthcare Technologies and Product Market to Reach US$ 78.8 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 7.15%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Komainu to Support UK Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Crime Involving Digital Assets
New logo design release of world's leading optoelectronic exhibition
Seegene to advance business in Latin America in the New Year
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Access to Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Information
Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments