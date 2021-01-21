Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 12,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), at a price of US$10.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$125 million (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$12.60 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 10% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. This option may be exercised by the Underwriters for additional Units, Common Shares, Warrants or any combination of such securities.