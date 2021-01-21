 

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 22:16  |  61   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 12,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), at a price of US$10.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$125 million (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$12.60 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 10% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. This option may be exercised by the Underwriters for additional Units, Common Shares, Warrants or any combination of such securities.  

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include opportunistically reducing debt. The Company believes that the Offering fits with its broader strategy to have a strong balance sheet while maintaining maximum flexibility to invest and build towards being a leader in global cannabinoids.

The closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about January 26, 2021 and will be subject to customary conditions, including approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

A prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated October 28, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) will be filed with the securities commissions or securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement and the other documents the Company has filed for more complete information about the Company and this Offering before making an investment decision.

