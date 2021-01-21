Huckleberry East Zone Drilling Confirms Copper Mineralization at Depth

Three drill holes totaling 2,491 metres in length were completed during the 2020 third quarter. The objective of the drill program was to test the continuation of copper mineralization at depth beneath the East zone pit, which produced about 50 million tonnes of ore grading 0.55% copper between 1997 and 2007. The East zone was mined to a depth of about 200 metres. Mining to date at Huckleberry has been from two zones of mineralization, the East and Main zones, with the East zone containing the higher-grade copper mineralization.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports assay results from the final two drill holes of the 2020 diamond drilling at its Huckleberry property.

As reported on November 9, 2020, the first drill hole H20E-416 intercepted 0.35% copper over 361.11 metres from 368.05 to 729.16 metres, including 0.52% copper over 99.45 metres from 368.05 to 467.50 metres.

The final two drill holes, H20E-417 and H20E-418, also intercepted copper mineralization at depth below the East zone deposit.

Significant Huckleberry intercepts include:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Copper (%) H20E-416* 368.05 729.16 361.11 0.35 Incl. 368.05 467.5 99.45 0.52 H20E-417 127.41 240 112.59 0.31 H20E-418 512 795 283 0.33 Incl. 561.5 607 45.5 0.53

*previously released

Drill hole H20E-417, a vertical hole designed to test below the eastern lobe of the East zone deposit, intercepted 0.31% copper over 112.59 metres from 127.41 to 240.00 metres, with the mineralized interval beginning below the East zone pit.

Drill hole H20E-418, located 100 vertical meters deeper and approximately parallel to drill hole H20E-416, intercepted 0.33% copper over 283.00 metres from 512.00 to 795.00 metres, including 0.53% copper over 45.50 metres from 561.50 to 607.00 metres. Drill results from H20E-418 illustrate that copper mineralization continues 385.00 metres below the western lobe of the east zone pit, and 283.00 metres below historic drilling in the area.