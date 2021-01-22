 

AlzChem's starting material for Creapure(R) notified in the USA as 'generally safe for use in food' - an important prerequisite for the continuation of the international success story of Creapure(R)

AlzChem, the leading manufacturer of high-quality creatine monohydrate, has successfully presented in a voluntary GRAS notification that the use of its self-manufactured creatine monohydrate under the Creapure(R) brand in food is safe. GRAS stands for "Generally Recognized As Safe". The conclusion is based on all available data on creatine in conjunction with the controlled manufacturing process and the high product quality of AlzChem's self-manufactured creatine monohydrate under the Creapure(R) brand.

In accordance with the standard procedure for GRAS notification, AlzChem had submitted extensive documentation and evaluation of the freely available scientific information as well as the closely controlled manufacturing process. The formal review of the GRAS notification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not lead to any queries. As a result, AlzChem's self-manufactured creatine monohydrate can be safely used in food under the Creapure(R) brand, for example in energy drinks, protein bars and powders, milkshakes, meal replacement powders and bars, meat replacement products and powdered drink mixes.

As a leading manufacturer of high-quality creatine monohydrate, AlzChem continuously pursues the goal of making creatine and its positive effects widely available. The GRAS status of AlzChem's self-manufactured creatine monohydrate under the Creapure(R) brand opens up new opportunities for its use, including in specialty foods to optimize the diets of vegetarians and vegans who do not consume creatine in their normal diets, as well as in functional foods that support healthy, active living and overall well-being.

Creatine is a natural substance in the human body that plays a central role in energy metabolism within every single cell of the body - in skeletal muscles as well as in the heart, brain and other organs, and in immune cells. Creatine is partly produced in the human body itself or can be ingested through food. About 95 percent of creatine is located in muscles and the brain, where the largest amounts of energy are needed. A sufficiently high creatine store in the muscle cells increases both the performance and the endurance of the muscles. The same applies to the brain, which accounts for about 20 percent of the body's total energy consumption. Creatine occurs naturally in foods such as meat, fish and other animal products, while foods of plant origin do not contain creatine.

