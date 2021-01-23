 

Jericho Expands Energy Portfolio with Agreement for the Acquisition of Hydrogen Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.01.2021, 04:55  |  73   |   |   

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho”) (TSX-V: JCO; OTC PINK: JROOF) is pleased to announce that it is has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of all the assets of Hydrogen Technologies Inc. (“HTI”). HTI holds robust intellectual property for a breakthrough high-temperature Dynamic Combustion Chamber (“DCC”) boiler that enables zero-emissions hydrogen to generate heat, hot-water, high-temperature steam, and Combined Heat & Power (“CHP”) through a closed-loop process. The closing of the acquisition remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and also the approval of the shareholders of HTI.

HTI’s patented zero emissions DCC boiler system aims to decarbonize the nearly $30 billion global commercial and industrial heating industry while providing best-in-class energy efficiencies.

  • The traditional water heating, steam generation and CHP market has been powered by fossil fuel for over 100 years, producing harmful Carbon Dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions which are increasingly being phased out or eliminated through government-led emission-based performance standards worldwide
  • Globally, 85% of all Industrial Boilers emit harmful greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) with over 35% of the Industrial Boiler install base still powered by coal
  • Critically, 37% of all fossil fuels utilized in US Industry today are burned to produce steam, with all the major industrial energy users devoting significant proportions of their fossil fuel consumption to steam production: food processing (57%), pulp and paper (81%), chemicals (42%), petroleum refining (23%) and primary metals (10%)
    • Steam is used in 80% of the electrical generation in the US

HTI’s DCC can be used for a variety of commercial and industrial applications, generating zero emission electricity when combined with a turbine genset in CHP applications. The patented DCC technology:

  • Awarded the Solar Impulse Efficient Solutions Label in 2019
  • Requires no air permit, with water as the only by-product
  • Eliminates all NOx, SOx and CO2 emissions through a closed-loop combustion process
  • Produces at a 30% greater efficiency than traditional fossil fuel boilers with a 97% overall boiler thermal efficiency
  • Critically, the Total Cost of Production ($ / lb steam) is cost competitive to traditional hydrocarbon boiler systems
    Seite 1 von 4
    Jericho Oil Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jericho Expands Energy Portfolio with Agreement for the Acquisition of Hydrogen Technology TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho”) (TSX-V: JCO; OTC PINK: JROOF) is pleased to announce that it is has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of all the assets …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Hexagon Purus selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America
Pfizer und BioNTech erzielen Vereinbarung mit COVAX für Vorabkauf von Impfstoff zur Bekämpfung ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
TAAT Ships Thousands of Sample Packs to 38 States to Fulfill Requests from TryTAAT
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Final Summary on Accelerated Warrants
Mydecine Innovations Group Included in First-Ever Psychedelics ETF
Revive Therapeutics Included in First Psychedelic Exchange Traded Fund
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on Yahoo Finance
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 