Jericho Expands Energy Portfolio with Agreement for the Acquisition of Hydrogen Technology

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho”) (TSX-V: JCO; OTC PINK: JROOF) is pleased to announce that it is has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of all the assets of Hydrogen Technologies Inc. (“HTI”). HTI holds robust intellectual property for a breakthrough high-temperature Dynamic Combustion Chamber (“DCC”) boiler that enables zero-emissions hydrogen to generate heat, hot-water, high-temperature steam, and Combined Heat & Power (“CHP”) through a closed-loop process. The closing of the acquisition remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and also the approval of the shareholders of HTI.



HTI’s patented zero emissions DCC boiler system aims to decarbonize the nearly $30 billion global commercial and industrial heating industry while providing best-in-class energy efficiencies.

