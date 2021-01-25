Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a Collaboration and License Agreement for the Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Acer to receive $1 million payment to obtain exclusivity and a $4 million loan from Relief

Companies working toward negotiation and execution of a definitive collaboration and license agreement by June 30, 2021

Geneva, Switzerland, and Newton, MA, USA, January 25, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF,OTCQB: RLFTF)("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER)("Acer"), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the companies have signed an Option Agreement providing exclusivity for the right to negotiate a potential collaboration and license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization for ACER-001. ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) powder is a taste-masked, immediate release proprietary formulation in development for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD).

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Acer will receive from Relief a $1 million non-refundable payment in return for exclusivity until June 30, 2021 to negotiate and enter into a definitive collaboration and license agreement between Acer and Relief for the development of ACER-001. Further, in connection with entering into the Option Agreement, Relief will make a $4.0 million loan to Acer. The loan, which will be secured by a lien on all of Acer's assets, will bear interest at the rate of 6% per annum and will be due in one year.