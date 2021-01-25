 

EQS-News Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a Collaboration and License Agreement for the Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Ur

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.01.2021, 07:00  |  91   |   |   

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a Collaboration and License Agreement for the Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease

25.01.2021 / 07:00

Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a Collaboration and License Agreement for the Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Acer to receive $1 million payment to obtain exclusivity and a $4 million loan from Relief

Companies working toward negotiation and execution of a definitive collaboration and license agreement by June 30, 2021

Geneva, Switzerland, and Newton, MA, USA, January 25, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF,OTCQB: RLFTF)("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER)("Acer"), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the companies have signed an Option Agreement providing exclusivity for the right to negotiate a potential collaboration and license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization for ACER-001. ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) powder is a taste-masked, immediate release proprietary formulation in development for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD).

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Acer will receive from Relief a $1 million non-refundable payment in return for exclusivity until June 30, 2021 to negotiate and enter into a definitive collaboration and license agreement between Acer and Relief for the development of ACER-001. Further, in connection with entering into the Option Agreement, Relief will make a $4.0 million loan to Acer. The loan, which will be secured by a lien on all of Acer's assets, will bear interest at the rate of 6% per annum and will be due in one year.

Seite 1 von 7
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a Collaboration and License Agreement for the Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Ur EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a Collaboration and License Agreement for the Worldwide Development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für das 1. Quartal des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko concludes Phase 1 study of Project Gumnuts for Covid-19 testing
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie von Project Gumnuts für Covid-19-Tests ab
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Optionsvereinbarung für die Exklusivität ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a ...
DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 32,00 € bis 38,00 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00
DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) erhält weitere 150 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Amsterdam Trande Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Optionsvereinbarung für die Exklusivität in der Verhandlung einer Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung zur weltweiten Entwicklung und Vermarktung von ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörun
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Optionsvereinbarung für die Exklusivität in der Verhandlung einer Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung zur weltweiten Entwicklung und Vermarktung von ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörun
21.01.21
DGAP-News: Relief gibt die Einführung einer neuen Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit seinem Hauptaktionär GEM bekannt (deutsch)
21.01.21
EQS-News: Relief Announces Implementation of New Share Subscription Facility with Main Shareholder GEM
21.01.21
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Einführung einer neuen Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit seinem Hauptaktionär GEM bekannt
20.01.21
DGAP-News: Relief und AdVita unterzeichnen verbindliche Absichtserklärung zum Erwerb aller Aktien von AdVita durch Relief zur Erweiterung des Entwicklungsprogramms der inhalativen Aviptadil-Formulierung (deutsch)
20.01.21
EQS-News: Relief and AdVita Sign Binding Term Sheet for Relief to Acquire All Shares of AdVita to Expand Scope of Development of Inhaled Formulation of Aviptadil
20.01.21
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita unterzeichnen verbindliche Absichtserklärung zum Erwerb aller Aktien von AdVita durch Relief zur Erweiterung des Entwicklungsprogramms der inhalativen Aviptadil-Formulierung
11.01.21
DGAP-News: Relief, NeuroRx, und Quantum Leap geben die Aufnahme von ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil) in die I-SPY-COVID-19-Studie bekannt (deutsch)
11.01.21
EQS-News: Relief, NeuroRx and Quantum Leap announce the inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): aviptadil) in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:26 Uhr
6.435
Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
03.11.20
2
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im US-FDA