 

DGAP-News AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.01.2021, 07:30  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): IPO
AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00

25.01.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Press Release

AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00

  • AUTO1 Group targets gross proceeds of approximately €1 billion from newly issued shares; it intends to invest approximately €750 million of the net proceeds to further accelerate the growth of its business, especially Autohero, and expects to use the remainder to repay an existing convertible loan
  • Up to 31,250,000 newly issued bearer shares may be placed in the Offering from a capital increase and 15,625,000 existing bearer shares
  • Cornerstone investors have agreed to purchase offer shares with an aggregate value of €300 million at the offer price
  • Offer period expected to commence on 26 January 2021 and to end on 02 February 2021; first day of trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected for 04 February 2021
  • The offering is subject to approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and publication of such prospectus

Berlin, 25 January 2021 - AUTO1 Group SE (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "AUTO1 Group"), Europe's leading platform for consumers and professional dealers to buy and sell used cars online, has set the price range for its planned initial public offering (the "Offering") at €32.00 to €38.00 per share. The Offering is subject to approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and publication of such prospectus.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00 DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): IPO AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00 25.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für das 1. Quartal des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko concludes Phase 1 study of Project Gumnuts for Covid-19 testing
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie von Project Gumnuts für Covid-19-Tests ab
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Optionsvereinbarung für die Exklusivität ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a ...
DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 32,00 € bis 38,00 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00
DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) erhält weitere 150 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Amsterdam Trande Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...