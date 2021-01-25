DGAP-News AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): IPO
AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00
- AUTO1 Group targets gross proceeds of approximately €1 billion from newly issued shares; it intends to invest approximately €750 million of the net proceeds to further accelerate the growth of its business, especially Autohero, and expects to use the remainder to repay an existing convertible loan
- Up to 31,250,000 newly issued bearer shares may be placed in the Offering from a capital increase and 15,625,000 existing bearer shares
- Cornerstone investors have agreed to purchase offer shares with an aggregate value of €300 million at the offer price
- Offer period expected to commence on 26 January 2021 and to end on 02 February 2021; first day of trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected for 04 February 2021
- The offering is subject to approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and publication of such prospectus
Berlin, 25 January 2021 - AUTO1 Group SE (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "AUTO1 Group"), Europe's leading platform for consumers and professional dealers to buy and sell used cars online, has set the price range for its planned initial public offering (the "Offering") at €32.00 to €38.00 per share. The Offering is subject to approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and publication of such prospectus.
