 

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

PR N°C2980C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jan 18, 2021 to Jan 22, 2021

AMSTERDAM – January 25, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between January 18, 2021 to January 22, 2021 (the “Period”), of 357,723 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 33.1553 and for an overall price of EUR 11,860,426.59.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Jan 18, 2021  73,869  33.0994  2,445,019.58 XPAR
Jan 19, 2021  79,307  32.9757  2,615,203.84 XPAR
Jan 20, 2021  82,241  33.5440  2,758,692.10 XPAR
Jan 21, 2021  60,340  33.5238  2,022,826.09 XPAR
Jan 22, 2021  61,966  32.5773  2,018,684.97 XPAR
Total for Period   357,723 33.1553   11,860,426.59  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 6,855,864 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.8% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology.
Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton           
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program PR N°C2980C STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jan 18, 2021 to Jan 22, 2021 AMSTERDAM – January 25, 2021 - STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or …

