 

Cleveland-Cliffs Provides Preliminary Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 12:00  |  30   |   |   

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced its preliminary fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020. The Company completed its acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA on December 9, 2020. Due to the extensive accounting integration associated with the transaction, only selected preliminary financial information is available at this time. The Company will announce its full fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results before the U.S. market open on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The preliminary results announced today cover the entire fourth-quarter 2020 period for both the AK Steel and legacy Cleveland-Cliffs businesses, and include the performance of Cleveland-Cliffs Steel (formerly ArcelorMittal USA) from the period of December 9, 2020, through December 31, 2020:

  • Fourth-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of approximately $2.2 to $2.3 billion, a ~320% increase over the prior-year period.
  • Fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA* of approximately $280 to $290 million, a ~150% increase over the prior year-period, and a six-year high.
  • Fourth-quarter 2020 steel sales volume of 1.9 million net tons.

The state-of-the-art Direct Reduction plant recently built in Toledo, OH began operations in November of 2020, and production of Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) started in December of 2020. Cliffs anticipates shipping HBI to third-party customers later in the first quarter of 2021, and expects the plant to reach its full production rate by the second quarter of 2021.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs’ Chairman, President, and CEO said: “We ended 2020 on a particularly high note. With the completion of our second transformational acquisition creating the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America and the start-up of the most modern and environmentally friendly Direct Reduction plant in the world, Cliffs enters 2021 with the right size, the right product mix, and the right customer mix for the business environment in which we operate. Our fourth quarter strong results are just a sample of what we should be able to accomplish in 2021, when the contributions of the recent acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA and the sales of HBI to third-party customers will be fully reflected in the numbers. With the backdrop of a resilient steel pricing environment and the growing number of steel companies competing for an increasingly scarce scrap supply in 2021 and beyond, Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to benefit from our differentiated business model with self-sufficiency in pellets and HBI.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cleveland-Cliffs Provides Preliminary Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced its preliminary fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020. The Company completed its acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA on December 9, 2020. Due to the extensive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Honors Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day with Launch of Disease Awareness ...
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint in Two Global Phase III Studies and Shows Potential ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives €1.3 Million Milestone Payment from Bpifrance for OSE-127/S95011
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
Citi Launches New Dynamic Allocation and Fund Order Processing Service
Kosmos Energy to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Webcast on February 22, 2021
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Cleveland-Cliffs Donates $1 Million to Address Food Insecurity in Over 35 Communities Across North America

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
309
Cliffs Natural Resources eine Grösse bei Eisenerz