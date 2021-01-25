Aqua Metals and BASF Establish Global Partnership

BASF will provide the initial supply of Aqua Metals’ electrolyte for all new licensee facilities and will be the preferred supplier partner to all licensees for ongoing electrolyte needs. The specially formulated AquaRefining electrolyte is the key chemical compound used in the AquaRefining process. Both companies have agreed to align their business activities in order to provide their customers with an integrated solution. Specifically, BASF will offer AquaRefining to its existing and perspective battery recycling clientele and Aqua Metals will incorporate BASF product into every initial deployment and system fill. In addition, Aqua Metals and BASF plan to explore technical enhancements to further improve the electrolyte formulations for improved AquaRefining performance and increased equipment longevity.

MCCARRAN, Nev., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining technology, announced it has partnered with BASF to supply electrolyte, cooperate commercially, and explore technical improvements to enhance AquaRefining performance.

“We are very pleased to partner with BASF, one of the leading chemical companies, to be our preferred provider of electrolyte for AquaRefining,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “We chose BASF due to their commitment to industry leading standards and track record of delivering high quality products. This partnership will also leverage BASF’s global reach to help offer AquaRefining to applicable companies within their global client base as well as work with us in the future to explore ways to enhance the electrolyte for improved AquaRefining performance.”

Robert McGuire, Marketing and New Business Development Manager, BASF, adds, “This partnership will offer AquaRefining clients a sustainable and integrated solution. At BASF, we are committed to developing sustainable solutions and making the best use of available resources. Our collaboration with AquaRefining is a great opportunity to support a sustainable future by implementing innovative and impactful technologies.”

Aqua Metals Webcast

Aqua Metals will host a webcast on January 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST (11:00 a.m. PST). Company management will discuss today’s announcement and provide a comprehensive Company update. To access the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1418041&tp_key=15848c8 .... An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website (https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar) following the event.