MGP Ingredients, Inc. Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Luxco

Deal represents an enterprise value of $475 million comprised of equal parts cash and stock

Consistent with MGP’s strategy of shifting into higher value-added products

Luxco represents a unique and attractive national spirits platform

Materially increases MGP’s scale in the branded-spirits sector and establishes an additional platform for future growth

Financially attractive and significantly diversifies the MGP business



ATCHISON, Kan., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Luxco, Inc., and its affiliated companies (“Luxco”). Luxco is a leading branded beverage alcohol company across various categories, with a more than 60-year business heritage. For the unaudited twelve month period ended October 31, 2020, Luxco generated approximate net revenues of $202 million and 9-liter case volume of 4.8 million.

Luxco provides an established platform of extensive operational capabilities and a comprehensive national sales footprint with an attractive portfolio of brands including Ezra Brooks Bourbon Whiskey, Daviess County Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Yellowstone Bourbon Whiskey, El Mayor Tequila and Everclear. This transaction will immediately increase MGP’s scale and market position in the branded-spirits sector and strengthen its platform for future growth of higher value-added products. Importantly, the transaction is expected to improve MGP’s gross margin and cash flow generation profile, and management expects EPS to be low to middle single digit percentage accretive in the first full year following its close, excluding one-time transaction expenses.

“Luxco presents a unique opportunity to take a material step towards realizing our long-term strategy. It significantly expands our product line in the higher-value branded-spirits sector and increases our sales and distribution capabilities across all 50 states,” said David Colo, president and CEO of MGP Ingredients, Inc. “We have enormous respect for the platform Luxco has built, and we’re excited to add its portfolio of fast-growing premium distilled spirits brands together with strong, cash-flow generating legacy brands. We welcome Donn and his family into the MGP shareholder base and look forward to growing together.”