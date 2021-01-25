JACQUET METALS SA Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting
December 31th, 2020
23 461 313
33 212 697
A total number of 33 212 697 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 478 574 voting rights attached to the 478 574 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
|
Wertpapier
