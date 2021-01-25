H.B. Fuller Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

H.B. Fuller is planning for on-going business recovery in 2021 in an environment that continues to be impacted by COVID-19-related restrictions and corresponding recessionary impacts. The company is providing the following planning assumptions for fiscal year 2021 which are based on current economic views and assumptions for global commercial activity:

Base case outlook for low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth and approximately 10% adjusted EBITDA growth for fiscal 2021, supported by share gains, on-going recovery in global industrial production, and benefits from the company’s internal operational improvement projects.

Raw material costs are expected to rise as the year progresses driven by increasing industrial demand. New product formulations and pricing are expected to offset raw material increases.

Improved margins and reduced working capital requirements will enable the company to continue to drive strong cash flow and pay down an additional $200 million of debt in 2021, after dividends and approximately $95 million of capital investments.

The company’s core tax rate, excluding the impact of discrete items, is anticipated to be between 26% and 29%, and full year interest expense is estimated to be approximately $70 million.

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Net revenue of $778 million increased 5.2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Foreign currency exchange rates favorably impacted revenue by 0.5%. Organic revenue, which excludes impacts from foreign currency, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, increased 4.7% versus last year, with growth in all three GBUs, including double-digit growth in Electronics, Recreational Vehicles, Woodworking, Panels, Flexible Packaging, and Tape and Labels.

Gross profit margin was 27.5%. Adjusted gross profit margin, also 27.5%, was down 10 basis points versus last year as higher volume was offset by higher variable compensation. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $140 million. Adjusted SG&A expense of $133 million was down 100 basis points as a percent of revenue versus last year, reflecting savings related to the business reorganization to our three GBUs and lower travel expense which was partially offset by higher variable compensation associated with strong fourth quarter results.

As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $41 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $56 million, or $1.06 of adjusted EPS, up more than 20% compared with $46 million, or $0.88 of adjusted EPS in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million increased 9% compared with $112 million in the same period last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.8% improved 60 basis points versus prior year.

“H.B. Fuller delivered strong results in the quarter with revenue and earnings growth that exceeded our outlook, and cash flow that enabled us to exceed our debt paydown target,” said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. “Our team remained focused on superior operational execution to support the dynamic needs of our customers in a world transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We leveraged our competitive advantages and realized the benefits of actions taken to realign our organization and enhance operational agility. As a result, we successfully capitalized on share gains and strengthening business activity in our end markets, including strong demand for our adhesives for consumable goods, electronics, automotive, recreational vehicles, and other durable goods.”

Full Year 2020 Summary

Net revenue for fiscal 2020 of $2,790 million decreased 3.7% compared with fiscal 2019. Foreign currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted full year revenues by 1.6%, and the divestiture of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business negatively impacted revenues by 0.5%. Full year organic revenue decreased by 1.6% year-over-year, due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives global demand offsetting sales growth in Hygiene, Health and Consumables Adhesives.

Full year gross profit margin was 27.1%. Adjusted gross profit margin of 27.3% decreased 80 basis points versus last year on lower sales and unfavorable business mix related to impacts from COVID-19, partially offset by favorable raw material costs. Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for fiscal 2020 was $124 million, or $2.36 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $149 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, compared with $154 million, or $2.96 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 was $407 million compared with $432 million in 2019.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Items

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the company had cash on hand of $101 million and total debt equal to $1,774 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $112 million and $1,979 million, respectively, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash flow from operations for the full year increased 23% to $332 million from $269 million in fiscal 2019, driven by improved working capital management. Capital expenditures were $87 million in 2020 compared with $62 million in fiscal 2019, reflecting timing of capital projects and expenditures related to growth initiatives. Capital expenditures were in line with the company’s planned capital investment.

“In 2020, we demonstrated the resilience of our business strategy and cash flow generation,” said Owens. “The breadth of our global resources and our team’s commitment to being first and fastest allowed us to meet our customers’ needs with extraordinary collaboration and unwavering focus, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees during this challenging period. We exited this unprecedented year as a much stronger company. In 2021, we will build on this momentum, capture new revenue opportunities, and realize additional benefits from our ongoing operational improvement plans. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, adhesives have proven their enduring importance in the supply chain for essential goods around the world. As the leader in adhesive innovation for hygiene, health, consumer products and advanced adhesive applications, H.B. Fuller is well-positioned to continue to create value for shareholders in 2021 and beyond.”

Regulation G

The information presented in this earnings release regarding segment operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the “Regulation G Reconciliation” tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained above in our fiscal 2021 Planning Assumptions, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort.

About H.B. Fuller

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemics; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, and the effect of restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or ability to pay dividends; various risks to stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to our ability to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; we may be unable to achieve expected synergies, cost savings and operating efficiencies from the business realignment and the company’s other restructuring initiatives within the expected time frames or at all; the ability to effectively implement Project ONE; political and economic conditions; product demand; competitive products and pricing; geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; the company’s relationships with its major customers and suppliers; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and environmental matters; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by COVID-19 and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result.

Further information about the various risks and uncertainties can be found in the company’s SEC 10-K filings. All forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment as of this date based on information currently available that in the future may prove to have been inaccurate. Additionally, the variety of products sold by the company and the regions where the company does business make it difficult to determine with certainty the increases or decreases in net revenue resulting from changes in the volume of products sold, currency impact, changes in product mix, and selling prices. However, managements’ best estimate of these changes as well as changes in other factors have been included.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended Percent of 13 Weeks Ended Percent of November 28, 2020 Net Revenue November 30, 2019 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 777,640 100.0% $ 739,106 100.0% Cost of sales (563,998) (72.5%) (537,889) (72.8%) Gross profit 213,642 27.5% 201,217 27.2% Selling, general and administrative expenses (139,712) (18.0%) (148,521) (20.1%) Other income, net 3,658 0.5% 8,830 1.2% Interest expense (22,179) (2.9%) (23,933) (3.2%) Interest income 2,656 0.3% 2,987 0.4% Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 58,065 7.5% 40,580 5.5% Income taxes (19,727) (2.5%) (10,506) (1.4%) Income from equity method investments 2,285 0.3% 2,151 0.3% Net income including non-controlling interest 40,623 5.2% 32,225 4.4% Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (19) (0.0%) (11) (0.0%) Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 40,604 5.2% $ 32,214 4.4% Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.78 $ 0.63 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.77 $ 0.61 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,276 51,089 Diluted 52,879 52,423 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.163 $ 0.160

Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K) November 28, 2020 November 30, 2019 December 1, 2018 Cash & cash equivalents $ 100,534 $ 112,191 $ 150,793 Trade accounts receivable, net 514,916 493,181 495,008 Inventories 323,213 337,267 348,461 Trade payables 316,460 298,869 273,378 Total assets 4,036,704 3,985,734 4,176,314 Total debt 1,773,910 1,979,116 2,247,527

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended Percent of 52 Weeks Ended Percent of November 28, 2020 Net Revenue November 30, 2019 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 2,790,269 100.0% $ 2,897,000 100.0% Cost of sales (2,033,620) (72.9%) (2,090,078) (72.1%) Gross profit 756,649 27.1% 806,922 27.9% Selling, general and administrative expenses (538,332) (19.3%) (580,928) (20.1%) Other income, net 15,398 0.6% 37,943 1.3% Interest expense (86,776) (3.1%) (103,287) (3.6%) Interest income 11,417 0.4% 12,178 0.4% Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 158,356 5.7% 172,828 6.0% Income taxes (41,921) (1.5%) (49,408) (1.7%) Income from equity method investments 7,353 0.3% 7,424 0.3% Net income including non-controlling interest 123,788 4.4% 130,844 4.5% Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (69) (0.0%) (27) (0.0%) Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 123,719 4.4% $ 130,817 4.5% Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 1 $ 2.38 $ 2.57 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 1 $ 2.36 $ 2.52 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,039 50,920 Diluted 52,520 51,983 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.648 $ 0.635 1 Income per share amounts may not add due to rounding

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 40,604 $ 32,214 $ 123,719 $ 130,817 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 999 45 (162) 2,204 Organizational realignment 5,250 6,535 11,449 7,647 Royal restructuring and integration 1,894 1,957 7,396 787 Tax reform - 76 (26) 132 Project One 1,165 937 4,265 4,115 Other 2 6,110 4,520 2,268 7,964 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3 56,022 46,284 148,909 153,666 Add: Interest expense 19,969 23,933 84,619 103,287 Interest income (2,656) (2,987) (11,417) (12,178) Income taxes 14,122 10,246 46,456 47,465 Depreciation and Amortization expense 4 35,249 34,702 138,242 140,105 Adjusted EBITDA 3 122,706 112,178 406,809 432,345 Diluted Shares 52,879 52,423 52,520 51,983 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 3 $ 1.06 $ 0.88 $ 2.84 $ 2.96 Revenue $ 777,640 $ 739,106 $ 2,790,269 $ 2,897,000 Adjusted EBITDA margin 3 15.8% 15.2% 14.6% 14.9% 2 Primarily related to discrete tax expense in the quarter ended November 28, 2020 associated with various foreign tax matters and audit settlements. The full year amount includes discrete tax expense related to various foreign matters and audit settlements partially offset by discrete tax benefit related to the revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to appreciation of the Euro versus US dollar. 3 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 4 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($67) and $34 for the three months ended November 28, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively and ($575) and ($1,101) for the twelve months ended November 28, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 Net Revenue: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 355,413 $ 342,120 $ 1,332,786 $ 1,328,286 Engineering Adhesives 327,273 303,393 1,088,313 1,158,403 Construction Adhesives 94,954 93,593 369,170 396,580 Corporate unallocated - - - 13,731 Total H.B. Fuller $ 777,640 $ 739,106 $ 2,790,269 $ 2,897,000 Segment Operating Income: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 41,233 $ 30,385 $ 130,789 $ 115,961 Engineering Adhesives 38,588 38,153 103,974 136,299 Construction Adhesives 1,712 2,411 11,148 16,657 Corporate unallocated (7,603) (18,253) (27,594) (42,923) Total H.B. Fuller $ 73,930 $ 52,696 $ 218,317 $ 225,994 Adjusted EBITDA 3 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 54,533 $ 42,985 $ 182,448 $ 166,685 Engineering Adhesives 54,997 53,332 167,915 197,853 Construction Adhesives 11,799 12,329 51,692 56,514 Corporate unallocated 1,377 3,532 4,754 11,293 Total H.B. Fuller $ 122,706 $ 112,178 $ 406,809 $ 432,345 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 15.3% 12.6% 13.7% 12.5% Engineering Adhesives 16.8% 17.6% 15.4% 17.1% Construction Adhesives 12.4% 13.2% 14.0% 14.3% Corporate unallocated NMP NMP NMP NMP Total H.B. Fuller 15.8% 15.2% 14.6% 14.9% NMP = non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 58,065 $ 40,580 $ 158,356 $ 172,828 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 1,082 63 (502) 2,703 Organizational realignment 5,685 9,280 13,971 10,168 Royal restructuring and integration 2,051 2,327 9,430 713 Tax reform - 106 (35) 180 Project One 1,260 1,293 5,402 5,275 Other (264) 741 1,459 1,867 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 5 $ 67,879 $ 54,390 $ 188,081 $ 193,734 5 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 Income Taxes $ (19,727) $ (10,506) $ (41,921) $ (49,408) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs (82) (17) 340 (500) Organizational realignment (435) (2,746) (2,522) (2,521) Royal restructuring and integration (157) (371) (2,034) 74 Tax reform - (29) 9 (49) Project One (95) (356) (1,138) (1,159) Other 2 6,374 3,779 810 6,098 Adjusted income taxes 6 $ (14,122) $ (10,246) $ (46,456) $ (47,465) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 67,879 $ 54,390 $ 188,081 $ 193,734 Adjusted effective income tax rate 6 20.8% 18.8% 24.7% 24.5% 2 Primarily related to discrete tax expense in the quarter ended November 28, 2020 associated with various foreign tax matters and audit settlements. The full year amount includes discrete tax expense related to various foreign matters and audit settlements partially offset by discrete tax benefit related to the revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to appreciation of the Euro versus US dollar. 6 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 Net revenue $ 777,640 $ 739,106 $ 2,790,269 $ 2,897,000 Gross profit $ 213,642 $ 201,217 $ 756,649 $ 806,922 Gross profit margin 27.5% 27.2% 27.1% 27.9% Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 85 - 85 - Organizational realignment 219 506 166 381 Royal restructuring and integration 953 2,065 3,682 6,316 Other (821) 199 443 191 Adjusted gross profit 7 $ 214,078 $ 203,987 $ 761,025 $ 813,810 Adjusted gross profit margin 7 27.5% 27.6% 27.3% 28.1% 7 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (139,712) $ (148,521) $ (538,332) $ (580,928) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 997 63 (587) 2,703 Organizational realignment 5,466 8,746 13,809 13,300 Royal restructuring and integration 1,125 4,551 5,851 15,296 Tax reform - 105 (35) 180 Project ONE 1,260 1,293 5,402 5,275 Other (1,682) 363 (1,222) 1,497 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 8 $ (132,546) $ (133,400) $ (515,114) $ (542,677) 8 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended: Hygiene, Health

and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller November 28, 2020 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 43,140 $ 40,046 $ 2,894 $ 86,080 $ (45,476) $ 40,604 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - 999 999 Organizational realignment - - - - 5,250 5,250 Royal Restructuring - - - - 1,894 1,894 Project One - - - - 1,165 1,165 Other - - - - 6,110 6,110 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3 43,140 40,046 2,894 86,080 (30,058) 56,022 Add: Interest expense - - - - 19,969 19,969 Interest income - - - - (2,656) (2,656) Income taxes - - - - 14,122 14,122 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,393 14,951 8,905 35,249 - 35,249 Adjusted EBITDA 3 $ 54,533 $ 54,997 $ 11,799 $ 121,329 $ 1,377 $ 122,706 Revenue 355,413 327,273 94,954 777,640 - 777,640 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 15.3% 16.8% 12.4% 15.6% NMP 15.8% 52 Weeks Ended: Hygiene, Health

and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller November 28, 2020 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 138,119 $ 109,813 $ 15,881 $ 263,813 $ (140,094) $ 123,719 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - (162) (162) Organizational realignment - - - - 11,449 11,449 Royal Restructuring - - - - 7,396 7,396 Tax reform - - - - (26) (26) Project One - - - - 4,265 4,265 Other - - - - 2,268 2,268 Adjusted NI attributable to H.B. Fuller 3 138,119 109,813 15,881 263,813 (114,904) 148,909 Add: Interest expense - - - - 84,619 84,619 Interest income - - - - (11,417) (11,417) Income taxes - - - - 46,456 46,456 Depreciation and amortization expense 44,329 58,102 35,811 138,242 - 138,242 Adjusted EBITDA 3 $ 182,448 $ 167,915 $ 51,692 $ 402,055 $ 4,754 $ 406,809 Revenue 1,332,786 1,088,313 369,170 2,790,269 - 2,790,269 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 13.7% 15.4% 14.0% 14.4% NMP 14.6% Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended: Hygiene, Health

and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller November 30, 2019 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 31,670 $ 39,202 $ 3,435 $ 74,307 $ (42,093) $ 32,214 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - 45 45 Organizational realignment - - - - 6,535 6,535 Royal Restructuring - - - - 1,957 1,957 Tax reform - - - - 76 76 Project One - - - - 937 937 Other - - - - 4,520 4,520 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3 31,670 39,202 3,435 74,307 (28,023) 46,284 Add: Interest expense - - - - 23,933 23,933 Interest income - - - - (2,987) (2,987) Income taxes - - - - 10,246 10,246 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,315 14,130 8,894 34,339 363 34,702 Adjusted EBITDA 3 $ 42,985 $ 53,332 $ 12,329 $ 108,646 $ 3,532 $ 112,178 Revenue 342,120 303,393 93,593 739,106 - 739,106 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 12.6% 17.6% 13.2% 14.7% NMP 15.2% 52 Weeks Ended: Hygiene, Health

and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller November 30, 2019 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 121,237 $ 140,678 $ 20,663 $ 282,578 $ (151,761) $ 130,817 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - 2,204 2,204 Organizational realignment - - - - 7,647 7,647 Royal Restructuring - - - - 787 787 Tax reform - - - - 132 132 Project One - - - - 4,115 4,115 Other - - - - 7,964 7,964 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3 121,237 140,678 20,663 282,578 (128,912) 153,666 Add: Interest expense - - - - 103,287 103,287 Interest income - - - - (12,178) (12,178) Income taxes - - - - 47,465 47,465 Depreciation and amortization expense 45,448 57,175 35,851 138,474 1,631 140,105 Adjusted EBITDA 3 $ 166,685 $ 197,853 $ 56,514 $ 421,052 $ 11,293 $ 432,345 Revenue 1,328,286 1,158,403 396,580 2,883,269 13,731 2,897,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 12.5% 17.1% 14.3% 14.6% NMP 14.9% Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended November 28, 2020 Price (0.3%) (0.6%) Volume 5.0% (1.0%) Organic Growth (Decline) 4.7% (1.6%) M&A 0.0% (0.5%) F/X 0.5% (1.6%) Total H.B. Fuller Net Revenue

Growth (Decline) 5.2% (3.7%) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended November 28, 2020 November 28, 2020 Net Revenue F/X Organic

Growth

(Decline) Net Revenue F/X Organic

Growth

(Decline) Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 3.9% (1.1%) 5.0% 0.3% (3.0%) 3.3% Engineering Adhesives 7.9% 2.3% 5.6% (6.1%) (0.6%) (5.5%) Construction Adhesives 1.5% 0.7% 0.8% (6.9%) (0.2%) (6.7%) Unallocated NMP 0.0% 0.0% NMP 0.0% 0.0% Total H.B. Fuller 5.2% 0.5% 4.7% (3.7%) (1.6%) (1.6%)

NMP = non-meaningful percentage

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS H.B. Fuller Company and Subsidiaries (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Fiscal Year Ended November 28, November 30, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,534 $ 112,191 Trade receivables, net 514,916 493,181 Inventories 323,213 337,267 Other current assets 81,113 90,723 Total current assets 1,019,776 1,033,362 Property, plant and equipment, net 670,744 629,813 Goodwill 1,312,003 1,281,808 Other intangibles, net 755,968 799,399 Other assets 278,213 241,352 Total assets $ 4,036,704 $ 3,985,734 Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity Current liabilities: Notes payable $ 16,925 $ 15,732 Current maturities of long-term debt - 65,000 Trade payables 316,460 298,869 Accrued compensation 83,598 78,582 Income taxes payable 29,173 23,229 Other accrued expenses 83,976 60,745 Total current liabilities 530,132 542,157 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,756,985 1,898,384 Accrued pension liabilities 88,806 80,214 Other liabilities 278,919 242,190 Total liabilities 2,654,842 2,762,945 Equity: H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity: Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) Shares authorized – 10,045,900 - - Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, Shares authorized –

160,000,000, Shares outstanding – 51,906,663 and 51,241,190, for

2020 and 2019, respectively 51,907 51,241 Additional paid-in capital 157,867 130,295 Retained earnings 1,474,406 1,384,411 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (302,859) (343,600) Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity 1,381,321 1,222,347 Non-controlling interest 541 442 Total equity 1,381,862 1,222,789 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity $ 4,036,704 $ 3,985,734

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS of CASH FLOWS H.B. Fuller Company and Subsidiaries (In thousands) Fiscal Years November 28, November 30, December 1, 2020 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including non-controlling interests $ 123,788 $ 130,844 $ 171,232 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 68,226 67,115 68,636 Amortization 70,591 74,091 76,490 Deferred income taxes (24,730) (29,028) (47,446) Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received 375 (39) (3,172) Gain on sale of assets 86 (24,104) (3,050) Share-based compensation 16,914 24,003 17,113 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan contributions (5,479) (8,063) (6,558) Pension and other postretirement benefit plan income (14,763) (11,300) (14,332) Non-cash (gain) loss on mark to market adjustment related to contingent consideration liability 800 - 1,126 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade receivables, net (14,842) (25,632) (39,429) Inventories 15,708 19,584 (17,068) Other assets 38,412 (18,316) (35,184) Trade payables 23,130 11,553 25,401 Accrued compensation 2,588 1,342 (306) Other accrued expenses 16,361 (1,882) (4,282) Income taxes payable 5,511 21,043 4,048 Other liabilities 24,566 448 (21,429) Other (15,683) 37,518 81,522 Net cash provided by operating activities 331,559 269,177 253,312 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchased property, plant and equipment (87,288) (61,982) (68,263) Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired (9,500) (8,292) 3,499 Purchased businesses assets (5,623) - - Purchased business remaining equity - (9,870) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,506 11,133 2,923 Proceeds from sale of business - 70,293 - Cash received from government grant - 8,881 - Cash outflow related to government grant (8,555) (2,758) - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (109,460) 7,405 (61,841) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 300,000 - - Repayment of long-term debt (518,000) (288,600) (185,750) Net proceeds from (payments on) notes payable 4,128 1,662 (13,276) Dividends paid (33,461) (32,357) (31,124) Contingent consideration payment (767) (3,610) - Proceeds from stock options exercised 12,321 10,885 6,237 Repurchases of common stock (3,432) (3,026) (4,688) Net cash used in financing activities (239,211) (315,046) (228,601) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,455 (138) (6,475) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (11,657) (38,602) (43,605) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 112,191 150,793 194,398 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 100,534 $ 112,191 $ 150,793

