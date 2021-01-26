 

2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host 10 industry events this year focusing on how enterprises can invest in technology now to ensure ongoing success while preparing for a post-pandemic resurgence.

The ISG events will examine innovative digital approaches to creating a more connected and collaborative workplace, better engage with customers, transform business operations, improve performance across a range of industries, and choose the best technology partners.

As vaccines become more widely available, organizations must be fully prepared to boost growth by connecting people, applications, partners and technologies in new ways, said Paul Gottsegen, partner and president, ISG Research and Client Experience.

“ISG quickly pivoted to a virtual event format in 2020 and welcomed a vast global audience to our events, many of whom were able to connect with ISG for the first time,” said Gottsegen. “With the need to stay connected and engage in continuous learning now more important than ever, we’re pleased to offer a rich slate of events for 2021, with world-class experts, make-or-break topics and pioneering approaches to business and technology.”

The 2021 ISG Events calendar kicks off with the virtual ISG TechXchange: Retail/CPG, February 23–24, examining the latest trends in consumer supply chains, customer behavior, workforce agility and online versus physical retail outlets. Experts including Bjorn Bengtsson, chief product and supply chain officer of fast-growing menswear ecommerce company UNTUCKit, and author and entrepreneur Steven van Belleghem will discuss how to reinvent the relationship with consumers.

Additional ISG virtual events scheduled for 2021 include:

  • ISG Future Workplace Summit, March 10–11, offering insights on transforming the workplace with technology, learning and service, from experts with Stanley, Black & Decker, Mars, Inc., Kraft Heinz, CBRE, Inc., and more.
  • The ISG Xperience Summit, March 30–31, during which top consumer executives, including leaders from MGM Resorts, will share the many customer service lessons learned in 2020.
  • The ISG TechXchange: Smart Manufacturing, April 13–14, on the current industrial revolution and the digital transformation that will drive Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0.
  • The ISG TechXchange: BFSI, May 18–19, on technology investments to boost competitive edge in the finance industry and reach customers wherever they are.
  • The ISG TechXchange: Health Sciences, May 25–26, on patient-centric approaches, automation and scaling through disruption.

Should COVID-19 conditions permit, ISG also plans to host the following hybrid events, offering a mix of in-person and virtual participation:

