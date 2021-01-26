AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing Company (“AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska-based consumer products company is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of AMCON declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. This cash dividend is payable on March 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2021.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with distribution facilities in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-one (21) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods Market www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Market & Cafe www.chamberlins.com, and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.