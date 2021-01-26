 

Agios Announces Phase 3 ACTIVATE-T Trial of Mitapivat Achieved Primary Endpoint in Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Who Are Regularly Transfused

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

– 37 Percent of Patients Treated with Mitapivat Achieved ≥33% Reduction in Transfusion Burden Compared to Individual Historical Transfusion Burden Standardized to 24 Weeks (1-Sided p=0.0002) –

22 Percent of Patients Treated with Mitapivat Were Transfusion-Free During the 24-Week Fixed Dose Period

– Safety Profile Consistent with Previously Reported Data –

– Company Expects to File for Regulatory Approval for Mitapivat for the Treatment of Adults with Pyruvate Kinase (PK) Deficiency in the U.S. in Q2 2021 and in the EU in Mid-2021 –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and genetically defined diseases, today announced that the global, open-label Phase 3 ACTIVATE-T trial of mitapivat in regularly transfused adults with PK deficiency demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in transfusion burden. All 27 patients enrolled in the study were treated with mitapivat. In the 24-week fixed dose period, 37 percent (n = 10) achieved a ≥33% reduction in transfusion burden compared to individual historical transfusion burden standardized to 24 weeks (1-sided p=0.0002). In addition, 22 percent (n = 6) were transfusion-free during the 24-week fixed dose period. Mitapivat is a first-in-class, investigational, oral, small molecule allosteric activator of wild-type and a variety of mutated PKR enzymes.

Agios recently reported that its global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 ACTIVATE trial of mitapivat in adults with PK deficiency who do not receive regular transfusions met its primary endpoint, with 40 percent of patients randomized to mitapivat achieving a hemoglobin response, defined as a ≥1.5 g/dL sustained increase in hemoglobin concentration from baseline, compared to 0 patients randomized to placebo (2-sided p<0.0001). Agios anticipates filing for regulatory approval based on data from ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T in the U.S. in Q2 2021 and in the EU in mid-2021, with a potential 2022 commercial launch in both geographies.

“Based on results from both the ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T Phase 3 trials, we believe mitapivat has the potential to make a meaningful difference for people living with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a debilitating, lifelong hemolytic anemia characterized by serious complications regardless of patients’ transfusion status. The ACTIVATE-T study represents our first study of mitapivat in regularly transfused patients, and when taken together with the ACTIVATE results, demonstrates mitapivat’s potential clinical benefit for patients regardless of transfusion burden,” said Chris Bowden, M.D., chief medical officer at Agios. “We look forward to working with regulatory authorities in both the U.S. and EU to rapidly bring mitapivat to patients as the first potentially disease-modifying therapy for this community that currently has limited treatment options.”

Seite 1 von 6
Agios Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agios Announces Phase 3 ACTIVATE-T Trial of Mitapivat Achieved Primary Endpoint in Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Who Are Regularly Transfused – 37 Percent of Patients Treated with Mitapivat Achieved ≥33% Reduction in Transfusion Burden Compared to Individual Historical Transfusion Burden Standardized to 24 Weeks (1-Sided p=0.0002) – – 22 Percent of Patients Treated with Mitapivat Were …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.01.21
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients with Previously Treated IDH1-Mutant Cholangiocarcinoma
11.01.21
Agios Highlights 2021 Milestones to Accelerate and Expand Its Genetically Defined Disease Portfolio and Drive Near- and Long-Term Value Creation
05.01.21
Agios to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
14
Agios Pharmaceuticals Umsatzwachstum voraus!