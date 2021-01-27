 

Rush Street Interactive to Launch BetRivers.com Online Sportsbook in Virginia Tomorrow

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting companies in the United States, today announced the launch of its flagship brand and industry leading online sportsbook, BetRivers.com, in Virginia.

Beginning tomorrow, sports enthusiasts across the Commonwealth of Virginia will be able to register, deposit funds and place bets at BetRivers.com on their favorite teams and events safely from their mobile devices and computers. Thousands of games across professional and collegiate sports from around the world, with millions of betting options including in-game wagering, will be available to sports bettors 24/7 from anywhere in the state. BetRivers.com will also offer its broad selection of live streaming content so players can watch games while they wager on RSI’s easy-to-use gaming platform.

RSI has partnered with the highly anticipated Rivers Casino Portsmouth (“Rivers Casino”), a new, world-class entertainment and gaming destination coming soon to Virginia, to gain access to the online sports betting market in the Commonwealth. The long-term agreement enables RSI to operate in Virginia for 20 years from launch as well as provide its best-in-class retail sports wagering services to the in-casino sportsbook upon opening.

With RSI’s BetRivers.com officially live in Virginia, Rivers Casino is the first land-based casino in the Commonwealth to launch its online sports betting partner, reinforcing their joint investment in and commitment to Virginia and its residents. Portsmouth voters greenlighted Rivers Casino’s $300 million casino project planned for Victory Boulevard on November 3, 2020. Rivers Casino is expected to bring 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 temporary construction jobs to the currently vacant site.

“We are pleased to add Virginia to the growing list of states that RSI and BetRivers.com call home as we continue to expand across the country and bring our exciting and trusted online sports betting product to new customers who appreciate an operator like us who focuses on earning and retaining player trust,” said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI. “Our leadership position in the markets in which we operate, including the two largest states with legalized online gaming, Pennsylvania and Illinois, where we were #1 in 2020, is a testament to the strength of the BetRivers.com brand and betting platform.”

