 

First Horizon Corporation Announces $500 Million Share Purchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 12:45  |  77   |   |   

Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of the Company’s common stock.

“We are pleased to report the board’s approval of a new share repurchase program,” said Bryan Jordan, Chief Executive Officer and President. “This authorization follows the completion of our 2020 Company-run stress test which demonstrated the strength and resiliency of our capital base and the enhanced earnings power of our more diversified business model and geographic presence. As it relates to capital deployment, our first priority is to make investments to drive organic growth, but we also plan to balance this with opportunistic share repurchases to help drive enhanced shareholder returns.”

Additionally, the board declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021.

FHN common share repurchases may be executed in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, including under Rule 10b5-1 plans as well as accelerated share repurchase and other structured transactions. The timing and exact amount of common share repurchases will be subject to various factors including the Company’s capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions and regulatory considerations. This authorization, which is not tied to any compensation plan, will expire on January 31, 2023 and replaces the prior general authorization which was scheduled to expire on January 31, 2021.

Preferred Dividend Information

The board also approved payment of cash dividends on the Company’s Series A, Series C, Series D and Series E Preferred Stock:

The board approved payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $1,550.00 per share on FHN’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ("Series A Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.3875 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRA), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2021.

Seite 1 von 2
First Horizon Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Horizon Corporation Announces $500 Million Share Purchase Program Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred StockMEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
First Horizon Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income Available to Common of $234 million, or EPS of $0.42; $255 million, or $0.46, on an Adjusted basis*