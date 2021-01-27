Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 27.01.2021, 19:00 | 77 | 0 | 0 27.01.2021, 19:00 | CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global servo motors and drives market report. The servo motors and drives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: Japan , Germany , and the US are the major countries creating demand for servo motors and drives as these countries have higher manufacturing in major end-user industries such as machine tools, robotics, and automated tools. Increased capital investment in developing countries is expected to allow vendors to invest further in plant expansion and upgradation of manufacturing plants along with investments in automation. Major vendors in the market have strong presence in both high-end and low-end servo motors and drives segments. Also, most of the vendors are vertically integrated and provide end-to-end solutions to their customers. Price choices of vendors are largely affected by raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. Energy costs and other input costs are also some of the key factors in deciding the overall profit margin. The servo motors and drives market is highly raw material intensive with raw materials contributing to over 40%-50% of the overall cost. Thus, any fluctuation in pricing is also a deciding factor in the procurement contract. Servo motors are in higher demand currently and is expected to grow further with increase in industrial production at an estimated CAGR of over 6% compared to servo drive at around 4%. Besides major vendors in the sector, such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, and others, various smaller brands have gained traction and are expected to do so throughout the forecast period. AC servo motors are expected to have the higher market share at around 86% due to its ability to operate with AC current as well as high pick-up frequency with both light and heavy loads during the forecast period. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, motor type, sales channel, power output, material, voltage, end-user, and geography

