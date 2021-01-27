 

PhosAgro sponsors and participates in the Rally da Safra in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 19:00  |  49   |   |   

PhosAgro sponsors and participates in Rally da Safra in Brazil. As part of the event, which will be held from January 24 to June 5, 26 crews of agronomists, agricultural market specialists and fertilizer experts will drive various routes around the country, visiting key soybean and corn production plants along their way.

The Rally da Safra ("Harvest Rally"), which has been held annually since 2004, will feature a series of interviews with experts, agricultural producers and sponsors. The events will be covered online and in the media.

PhosAgro representatives will take part in both the rally and online broadcasts. Along the route, PhosAgro teams will also promote the Company’s product line, modern crop management systems and eco-labeling.

As part of the event, agricultural specialists will meet with around 60 local farmers.

"Latin America is one of the key regions of our Company's presence. The main consumer in the region is Brazil, which ranks 4th in the world in terms of fertilizer use after China, India and the United States. Every year, we supply more than 1 million tonnes of green fertilizers to the Brazilian market. In 2021, the Company plans to ship around 1.3 million tonnes of phosphate fertilizers to Brazil. Our Brazilian office in Sao Paulo has been operating for more than five years and has all the necessary knowledge to support our Brazilian clients in using the Company's green fertilizers and developing nutrition programmes," said Sergey Pronin, Deputy General Director for Sales and Marketing of PhosAgro.

About the company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro’s environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia’s only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro’s main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world’s inhabited continents. The Company’s priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro’s shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company’s GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru.

PhosAgro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PhosAgro sponsors and participates in the Rally da Safra in Brazil PhosAgro sponsors and participates in Rally da Safra in Brazil. As part of the event, which will be held from January 24 to June 5, 26 crews of agronomists, agricultural market specialists and fertilizer experts will drive various routes around the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Coty Announces Consolidation of Fragrance Manufacturing Operations with Intended Closure of Site in ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update