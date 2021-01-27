 

CommScope to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 17

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in connectivity solutions for communications networks, plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 17, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an 8:30 a.m. Eastern conference call in which management will discuss the results.

The live, listen-only audio of the call will be available through a link on the Events and Presentations page of CommScope’s Investor Relations website.

The webcast replay will be archived on CommScope’s website for a limited time following the conference call.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Source: CommScope

Wertpapier


26.01.21
CommScope Wins Two Emmy Awards for Video Advertising Solutions
18.01.21
CommScope Files Patent Infringement Suit Against SOLiD in Germany
14.01.21
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Sails Ahead with CommScope's RUCKUS
11.01.21
CommScope to Showcase New, Innovative SURFboard Home Network Devices During the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show
05.01.21
CommScope Expands Its Wi-Fi 6 Residential Gateway Portfolio with Introduction of an Integrated GPON Gateway