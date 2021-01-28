 

Hanger Announces Date of 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 after the stock market closes on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Hanger's management team will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss the financial results the following morning on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast, replay of the call and earnings release, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website: investor.hanger.com/financial-reporting.

For members of the financial community participating in the conference call: dial 844-750-4896, or 412-317-5292 outside the U.S. and Canada, and ask to be joined into the Hanger, Inc. call.

About Hanger, Inc. – Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With nearly 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic and prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit investor.hanger.com/.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our liquidity and our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategies. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “project,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “forecasts” or similar words. These statements are based on certain assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. We believe these assumptions are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent releases or reports. These statements involve risks, estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements and elsewhere in this release. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the financial and business impacts of COVID-19 on our operations and the operations of our customers, suppliers, governmental and private payers and others in the healthcare industry and beyond; federal laws governing the health care industry; governmental policies affecting O&P operations, including with respect to reimbursement; failure to successfully implement a new enterprise resource planning system or other disruptions to information technology systems; the inability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy, including integration of recently acquired O&P clinics into our existing business; changes in the demand for our O&P products and services, including additional competition in the O&P services market; disruptions to our supply chain; our ability to enter into and derive benefits from managed-care contracts; our ability to successfully attract and retain qualified O&P clinicians; and other risks and uncertainties generally affecting the health care industry. For additional information and risk factors that could affect the Company, see its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this press release is made only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.

Hanger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hanger Announces Date of 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 after the stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Hanger Foundation Announces Scholarship to Help Promote Diversity in Orthotics and Prosthetics Graduate Programs
05.01.21
Hanger to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference