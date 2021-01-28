FOX News Media Signs Leo Terrell to Contributor Role

In addition to his role with FOX News Media, Mr. Terrell will continue to host his Cumulus Media podcast, “Leo Terrell: America's Fair Minded Civil Rights Attorney.” As a practicing member of the California Bar since 1990, he has held numerous leadership positions at organizations including the Black-Korean Alliance, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and California’s Statewide Commission Against Hate Crimes. Additionally, he regularly contributed pro-bono legal work while serving as a member of the NAACP.

FOX News Media has signed civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell as a contributor to provide commentary and analysis across all platforms, including FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN).

Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Terrell has also provided expert legal and civil rights commentary across a number of prominent television programs, including ABC’s Nightline, CNN’s Larry King Live and NBC’s Today. He previously hosted a show on Cumulus Media’s Talk Radio 790 KABC-AM radio station in Los Angeles, California.

Prior to beginning his career in law, Mr. Terrell taught high school history, geography and economics. He graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills with a Bachelor of Arts in political science before obtaining a Masters of Education from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and is the author of Your Rights in the Workplace - What Your Boss Won't Tell You.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the newly announced AVOD service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005761/en/