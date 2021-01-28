 

Steelcase Earns Top Designation as ‘Best Place to Work’ For LGBTQ Equality

Company receives a perfect score of 100 on the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) has earned a perfect score of 100 points on the Corporate Equality Index, issued by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, designating Steelcase as one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” in the U.S. The company has received this top score in seven of the past eight years. Additionally, The Human Rights Campaign Mexico Chapter has awarded our Monterrey Business Center and the Mexico City WorkLife Center with the HRC EQUIDAD MX 2021 Certificate for having obtained the highest rating on their LGBTQ Equity and Inclusion index under their Global Program for Labor inclusion.

“We’re committed to listening, learning and working to create a safe, equitable workplace for everyone, and it’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts with a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index,” said Steelcase President and CEO, Jim Keane. “Congratulations to our employees, who live out our values and push us to be better every day.”

The Corporate Equality Index recognized Steelcase for championing comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families. The criteria used to establish this recognition include providing equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and pursuing corporate social responsibility.

This recognition builds upon the approach to diversity, equity and inclusion Steelcase is pursuing through their comprehensive strategy and as a part of the company’s core values. Steelcase has made commitments to build diverse teams that reflect our communities, ensure equitable development opportunities and create a culture of inclusion where all employees can be authentic and thrive.

Steelcase is a global company whose extensive exploration of the workplace helps it understand how work is changing and how those changes impact people. By applying user-centered research to imagine new possibilities, Steelcase designs and manufactures products for the world’s leading organizations so people have better experiences at work. The company partners with other leading brands to enrich its portfolio, increasing the range of options it offers to help customers work, learn and heal.

Information about the Corporate Equality Index

Launched in 2002, the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index has become a roadmap and benchmarking tool for U.S. businesses in the evolving field of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality in the workplace. The HRC Foundation is committed to keeping the criteria for the CEI rigorous, fair and transparent by identifying emerging best practices that improve the experiences of LGBTQ employees of participating businesses. Equally important, it is committed to providing the resources and consultation that enable each business to attain a 100 percent rating.

About Steelcase Inc.

For over 108 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world’s leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands – including Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, Smith System, Orangebox and AMQ. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic, and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2020 revenue of $3.7 billion.  www.steelcase.com

