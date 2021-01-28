Decision FINMA

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Lucerne, 28 January 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG takes note of a decision of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA of 27 January 2021. Therein FINMA has rejected (Nichteintreten) an application by Liwet Holding AG seeking a revision of FINMA's decision of 6 December 2019. In its decision of 6 December 2019 FINMA had granted BigPoint Holding AG an exemption from the tender offer duty in case of exceeding a shareholding of 33.33% in Swiss Steel Holding AG. Accordingly, the FINMA exemption continues to be in force. With respect to another request from Liwet Holding AG whereby BigPoint Holding AG shall be ordered to submit a mandatory tender offer to the shareholders of Swiss Steel Holding AG despite the aforementioned exemption from the tender offer duty FINMA has declared itself not competent and without entering into the merits deferred the matter to the Swiss Takeover Board for potential consideration.

-END-

For further information:



For media queries:

Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com , tel +41 (0)41 581 4121



For analyst/investor inquiries:

Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com , tel +41 (0)41 581 4160 Media Release (PDF)