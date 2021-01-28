U.S. Xpress Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenue $ 455,587 $ 449,633 $ 1,742,101 $ 1,707,361 Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge $ 428,736 $ 405,288 $ 1,619,199 $ 1,538,450 Operating income $ 15,051 $ 1,363 $ 43,551 $ 26,070 Adjusted operating income1 $ 15,051 $ 1,202 $ 43,551 $ 29,839 Operating ratio 96.7 % 99.7 % 97.5 % 98.5 % Adjusted operating ratio1 96.5 % 99.7 % 97.3 % 98.1 % Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 7,574 $ (9,594 ) $ 18,552 $ (3,647 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest1 $ 7,574 $ (2,820 ) $ 20,552 $ 6,228 Earnings (losses) per diluted share $ 0.15 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.07 ) Adjusted earnings (losses) per diluted share1 $ 0.15 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.12

Eric Fuller, President and CEO, commented, “2020 was one of the most important years in our Company’s history as we successfully launched and scaled Variant, our digital fleet, from 0% to more than 9.4% of truckload revenues in the fourth quarter, grew our digital brokerage from 1.4% to more than 60% of brokerage transactions in the fourth quarter, and continued to invest in the future of our business. At the same time, we improved profitability and de-leveraged our balance sheet. We intend to continue successfully developing and implementing the digital initiatives that we believe are re-engineering our company to be a market leader in growth and profitability over the next decade.

“We believe Variant represents an entirely new paradigm for operating trucks in an Over-the-Road environment utilizing artificial intelligence and digital platforms to recruit, plan, dispatch and manage its fleet. The division’s operating model, powered by cutting edge technology, has generated a more than 20% improvement in utilization while significantly reducing driver turnover, and safety incidents per million miles, all as compared to our legacy OTR fleet. Variant’s improved operating metrics all held steady as we grew this division by 40% to 688 tractors through the fourth quarter, and we remain firmly on track to meet or exceed our phase one goal of converting 900 legacy OTR tractors, in total, by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Longer term, we see an opportunity to significantly grow Variant given the expected scalability of the operating model which we believe will believe will drive further cost and profitability improvements. Given the highly fragmented nature of the $800 billion U.S. trucking market, we believe this presents us with a long runway for growth. Our plans include accelerated growth of Variant as we target more than 1,500 tractors in the division by the end of 2021, and at least 20% growth in our brokerage division.”

Mr. Fuller continued, “While we experienced earnings degradation in our Dedicated division as driver and capacity costs accelerated faster than we were able to pass them through to our customers in the fourth quarter, our long-term expectations for improved Company-wide profitability have not changed. We are addressing customer pricing in certain Dedicated accounts and intend to continue to aggressively scale Variant. Taken together, we expect our profitability and earnings to improve over the course of 2021.”

Enterprise Update

Operating revenue was $455.6 million, an increase of $6.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to increased revenues in the Company’s Brokerage division of $22.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million in Truckload revenue, and partially offset by decreased fuel surcharge revenues of $17.5 million. Excluding the impact of fuel surcharges, fourth quarter revenue increased $23.4 million to $428.7 million, an increase of 5.8% as compared to the prior year quarter.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $15.1 million which compares favorably to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The operating ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 96.7% compared to 99.7% in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $7.6 million compared to a loss of $9.6 million in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and adjusted earnings per diluted share1 were $0.15, which compares favorably to a loss per diluted share of $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an adjusted loss per diluted share of $0.05.

Truckload Segment

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Over-the-Road Average revenue per tractor per week* $3,937 $3,517 $3,650 $3,558 Average revenue per mile* $2.165 $1.949 $1.976 $1.949 Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,819 1,805 1,847 1,825 Average tractors 3,355 3,835 3,675 3,712 Dedicated Average revenue per tractor per week* $4,081 $4,032 $4,084 $4,007 Average revenue per mile* $2.373 $2.398 $2.363 $2.375 Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,720 1,681 1,728 1,687 Average tractors 2,789 2,828 2,735 2,727 Consolidated Average revenue per tractor per week* $4,003 $3,735 $3,835 $3,748 Average revenue per mile* $2.256 $2.132 $2.135 $2.122 Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,774 1,752 1,796 1,767 Average tractors 6,144 6,663 6,410 6,439 * Excluding fuel surcharge revenues

The Truckload segment achieved an operating ratio of 96.2% for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a 290 basis point improvement as compared to the 99.1% operating ratio achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019. The segment delivered an adjusted operating ratio1 of 96.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a 310 basis point improvement as compared to the adjusted operating ratio1 of 99.1% achieved in the year ago quarter. This improvement was primarily the result of higher rate per mile combined with lower claims expense and other costs partially offset by fewer average tractors in the quarter.

In the OTR division, average revenue per tractor per week increased 11.9% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The improvement primarily reflected an 11.1% increase in average revenue per mile and a 0.8% increase in revenue miles per tractor per week.

In the Dedicated division, average revenue per tractor per week increased $49 per tractor per week, or 1.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily a result of a 2.3% increase in revenue miles per tractor per week partially offset by a 1.0% reduction in average revenue per mile.

Mr. Fuller added, “The market remained robust through the fourth quarter which contributed to improved demand and spot pricing. That said, qualified driver availability continues to be challenging given the large number of drivers who have left the industry as a result of the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse combined with fewer new drivers entering the industry due in part to lower school capacity related to COVID-19. Given this backdrop, we experienced higher driver and capacity costs in certain accounts within our Dedicated division without the offsetting benefit of improved rates which typically adjust more slowly up and down under the dedicated contracts. These driver and capacity challenges in Dedicated drove an approximate 400 basis point sequential decline in the division’s operating margins in the fourth quarter. Looking forward, we are actively engaged with our Dedicated customers and expect to address the increase in capacity costs over the course of the first quarter. We believe our corrective actions will allow that division to return to historical margins over the following two quarters, and are optimistic that the growth in Variant will deliver further improved profitability over the balance of the year.”

Variant Update

The Company continues to make progress on its initiative to have 900 tractors in the digital fleet component of its OTR division by the end of the first quarter of 2021. The average number of tractors in this division increased approximately 40% to 688 tractors sequentially from the third quarter of 2020. This growth in truck count combined with improved utilization compared to the Company’s legacy OTR division allowed Variant’s revenue to grow to 9.4% of Truckload revenues, sequentially, from 7.1% in the third quarter.

Brokerage Segment

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Brokerage revenue $ 76,350 $ 54,130 $ 228,825 $ 185,867 Gross margin % 13.3 % 7.2 % 8.5 % 12.9 % Load Count 42,155 42,208 165,360 142,362 Percentage of loads processed on digital platform 62.1 % 1.4 % 36.8 % < 1.0%

The Brokerage segment continues to provide additional selectivity for the Company’s assets to optimize yield while at the same time offering more capacity solutions to customers. Brokerage segment revenue increased to $76.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $54.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of increased revenue per load. Brokerage operating income was $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to an operating loss of $2.0 million in the year ago quarter.

Mr. Fuller noted, “I am very pleased with our progress in improving the profitability of our Brokerage segment in the fourth quarter. The segment’s operating ratio improved 920 bps to 98.9%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, and this significant margin expansion was achieved while growing revenues by more than 35% sequentially. This improvement was driven by a shift in the business mix between spot and contract pricing combined with an increase in our contract pricing. Additionally, our team processed 62.1% of our Brokerage transactions digitally in the fourth quarter, a significant increase from 1.4% in the prior year quarter. As we drive more volume over our digital platform, our Brokerage segment becomes much more scalable allowing us to profitably drive growth as we look to the years ahead.”

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At the end of the fourth quarter 2020, the Company had $175.3 million of liquidity (defined as cash plus availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility), $353.5 million of net debt (defined as long-term debt, including current maturities, less cash balances), and $260.9 million of total stockholders' equity.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds, related primarily to tractors and trailers were $111.6 million for 2020, excluding equipment financed under operating leases. The Company expects its net capital expenditures to approximate $130 to $150 million for the full year of 2021.

Outlook

Mr. Fuller concluded, “Our Company is at a clear inflection point as we proved the Variant business model over the last year while also implementing a digital platform in our Brokerage Segment, which we believe positions the Brokerage business for profitable growth. Looking ahead, we see a large, fragmented market where we believe we can take meaningful share as we scale our digital platforms. In Variant, our goal is to transition our entire legacy OTR fleet to our digital fleet, over the medium term, which will drive improved profitability and revenue growth. In Brokerage, we are targeting more than 20% annual revenue growth given the scale advantages that our digital platform provides. Taken together, we expect revenue growth to accelerate and profitability to improve in the years ahead.”

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 28, 2021. The conference call can be accessed live over the by phone dialing 1-877-423-9813 or, for international callers, 1-201-689-8573 and requesting to be joined to the U.S. Xpress Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 28, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or, for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13714800. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 4, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.usxpress.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call. Supplementary information for the conference call will also be available on this website.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our net income determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (‘‘GAAP’’), we evaluate operating performance using certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS (on a consolidated and, as applicable, segment basis). Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the ongoing operating performance of our business by allowing more effective comparison between periods. Further, management uses non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS measures on a supplemental basis to remove items that may not be an indicator of performance from period-to-period. The non-GAAP information provided is used by our management and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The non-GAAP measures used herein have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered measures of income generated by our business or discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. You should not consider the non-GAAP measures used herein in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G and Regulation S-K, we have provided reconciliations of Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS to the most comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," “outlook,” “strategy,” “optimistic,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. In this press release, such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements in the "Outlook" section, statements regarding the freight environment, expected rates, expected margins, future growth of our digital fleet, digital brokerage, and Dedicated division, expected net capital expenditures, the expected impact of our driver, digital fleet, and other initiatives, and any other statements concerning: any projections of earnings, revenues, cash flows, capital expenditures, compliance with financial covenants, or other financial items; any statement of plans, strategies, or objectives for future operations; any statements regarding future economic or industry conditions or performance; any statements regarding our responses to COVID-19 and the associated economic conditions; and any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: general economic conditions, including inflation and consumer spending; political conditions and regulations, including future changes thereto; changes in tax laws or in their interpretations and changes in tax rates; future insurance and claims experience, including adverse changes in claims experience and loss development factors, or additional changes in management's estimates of liability based upon such experience and development factors that cause our expectations of insurance and claims expense to be inaccurate or otherwise impacts our results; impact of pending or future legal proceedings; future market for used revenue equipment and real estate; future revenue equipment prices; future capital expenditures, including equipment purchasing and leasing plans and equipment turnover (including expected trade-ins); fleet age; future depreciation and amortization; changes in management’s estimates of the need for new tractors and trailers; future ability to generate sufficient cash from operations and obtain financing on favorable terms to meet our significant ongoing capital requirements; our ability to maintain compliance with the provisions of our credit agreement; freight environment, including freight demand, rates, capacity, and volumes; future asset utilization; loss of one or more of our major customers; our ability to renew dedicated service offering contracts on the terms and schedule we expect; surplus inventories, recessionary economic cycles, and downturns in customers' business cycles; strikes, work slowdowns, or work stoppages at the Company, customers, ports, or other shipping related facilities; increases or rapid fluctuations in fuel prices, as well as fluctuations in surcharge collection, including, but not limited to, changes in customer fuel surcharge policies and increases in fuel surcharge bases by customers; interest rates, fuel taxes, tolls, and license and registration fees; increases in compensation for and difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified professional drivers and independent contractors; seasonal factors such as harsh weather conditions that increase operating costs; competition from trucking, rail, intermodal, and brokerage (including digital brokerage) competitors; regulatory requirements that increase costs, decrease efficiency, or reduce the availability of drivers, including revised hours-of-service requirements for drivers and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Compliance, Safety, Accountability program that implemented new driver standards and modified the methodology for determining a carrier’s Department of Transportation safety rating; future safety performance; our ability to reduce, or control increases in, operating costs; future third-party service provider relationships and availability; execution of the Company’s current business strategy or changes in the Company’s business strategy; the ability of the Company’s infrastructure to support future organic or inorganic growth; our ability to identify acceptable acquisition candidates, consummate acquisitions, and integrate acquired operations; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and technologies, including the future use of autonomous tractors; disruptions to our information technology; the cost of and our ability to effectively and efficiently implement technology initiatives; costs, diversion of management’s attention, and potential payments made in connection with the multiple class action lawsuits a stockholder derivative lawsuit arising out of our IPO; changes in methods of determining LIBOR or replacement of LIBOR; credit, reputational and relationship risks of certain of our current and former equity investments; risks arising from our Mexican operations; our ability to maintain effective internal controls without material weaknesses, as well as remediate the existing material weakness; and the impact of the recent coronavirus outbreak or other similar outbreaks. Readers should review and consider these factors along with the various disclosures by the Company in its press releases, stockholder reports, and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenue: Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge $ 428,736 $ 405,288 $ 1,619,199 $ 1,538,450 Fuel surcharge 26,851 44,345 122,902 168,911 Total operating revenue 455,587 449,633 1,742,101 1,707,361 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 143,618 140,894 556,507 530,801 Fuel and fuel taxes 33,412 47,922 136,677 189,174 Vehicle rents 22,516 23,039 86,684 80,064 Depreciation and amortization, net of (gain) loss 24,956 19,839 102,827 94,337 Purchased transportation 143,079 132,572 516,196 481,589 Operating expense and supplies 32,107 37,504 133,356 142,248 Insurance premiums and claims 21,912 25,770 87,053 88,959 Operating taxes and licenses 4,328 3,737 15,084 13,849 Communications and utilities 2,095 2,269 8,990 8,928 Gain on sale of subsidiary - (161 ) - (831 ) General and other operating 12,513 14,885 55,176 52,173 Total operating expenses 440,536 448,270 1,698,550 1,681,291 Operating Income 15,051 1,363 43,551 26,070 Other Expenses: Interest Expense, net 4,183 5,269 18,847 21,635 Equity in loss of affiliated companies - 6,793 - 7,063 Other, net - - 2,000 26 4,183 12,062 20,847 28,724 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 10,868 (10,699 ) 22,704 (2,654 ) Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 3,205 (1,114 ) 5,072 389 Net Income (Loss) 7,663 (9,585 ) 17,632 (3,043 ) Net Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 89 9 (920 ) 604 Net Income (Loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 7,574 $ (9,594 ) $ 18,552 $ (3,647 ) Income (Loss) Per Share Basic earnings (losses) per share $ 0.15 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.07 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 49,724 49,022 49,528 48,788 Diluted earnings (losses) per share $ 0.15 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.07 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 51,186 49,022 50,674 48,788

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,505 $ 5,687 Customer receivables, net of allowance of $157 and $63, respectively 189,869 183,706 Other receivables 19,203 15,253 Prepaid insurance and licenses 14,265 11,326 Operating supplies 8,953 7,193 Assets held for sale 12,382 17,732 Other current assets 16,263 15,831 Total current assets 266,440 256,728 Property and equipment, at cost 896,264 880,101 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (394,603 ) (388,318 ) Net property and equipment 501,661 491,783 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 287,251 276,618 Goodwill 59,221 57,708 Intangible assets, net 25,513 27,214 Other 39,504 30,058 Total other assets 411,489 391,598 Total assets $ 1,179,590 $ 1,140,109 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,621 $ 68,918 Book overdraft - 1,313 Accrued wages and benefits 40,095 24,110 Claims and insurance accruals 47,667 51,910 Other accrued liabilities 5,986 9,127 Current portion of operating leases 78,193 69,866 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases 103,690 80,247 Total current liabilities 359,252 305,491 Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 255,287 315,797 Less debt issuance costs (314 ) (1,223 ) Net long-term debt and finance leases 254,973 314,574 Deferred income taxes 25,162 20,692 Other long-term liabilities 14,615 5,249 Claims and insurance accruals, long-term 55,420 56,910 Noncurrent operating lease liability 209,311 206,357 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock 497 490 Additional paid-in capital 261,338 250,700 Accumulated deficit (2,430 ) (20,982 ) Stockholders' equity 259,405 230,208 Noncontrolling interest 1,452 628 Total stockholders' equity 260,857 230,836 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,179,590 $ 1,140,109

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 17,632 $ (3,043 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax provision 4,470 714 Impairment of equity method investment - 6,793 Equity in loss of affiliated company - 270 Depreciation and amortization 90,116 90,484 Losses on sale of property and equipment 12,711 3,853 Share based compensation 4,395 3,846 Other 3,367 660 Gain on sale of subsidiary - (831 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Receivables (10,048 ) 7,149 Prepaid insurance and licenses (2,939 ) (3,294 ) Operating supplies (900 ) 70 Other assets (3,718 ) (7,790 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 19,940 5,572 Accrued wages and benefits 15,863 (704 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 150,889 103,749 Investing activities Payments for purchases of property and equipment (186,122 ) (151,751 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 81,399 77,966 Other (6,880 ) (2,000 ) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash - (5,845 ) Net cash used in investing activities (111,603 ) (81,630 ) Financing activities Borrowings under lines of credit 278,654 107,300 Payments under lines of credit (278,654 ) (107,300 ) Borrowings under long-term debt 263,992 106,341 Payments of long-term debt and finance leases (301,059 ) (136,228 ) Payments of financing costs (1,391 ) (190 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 851 349 Tax withholding related to net share settlement of restricted stock awards (135 ) (44 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest - (8,659 ) Payments of long-term consideration for business acquisition (1,000 ) (990 ) Proceeds from long-term consideration for sale of subsidiary 587 - Book overdraft (1,313 ) 1,313 Net cash used in financing activities (39,468 ) (38,108 ) Change in cash balances of assets held for sale - 11,784 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (182 ) (4,205 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of year 5,687 9,892 End of period $ 5,505 $ 5,687

Key Operating Factors & Truckload Statistics (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, % Year Ended December 31, % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Operating Revenue: Truckload1 $ 352,386 $ 351,158 0.3 % $ 1,390,374 $ 1,352,583 2.8 % Fuel Surcharge 26,851 44,345 -39.4 % 122,902 168,911 -27.2 % Brokerage 76,350 54,130 41.0 % 228,825 185,867 23.1 % Total Operating Revenue $ 455,587 $ 449,633 1.3 % $ 1,742,101 $ 1,707,361 2.0 % Operating Income (Loss): Truckload $ 14,232 $ 3,382 320.8 % $ 56,267 $ 24,071 133.8 % Brokerage $ 819 $ (2,019 ) -140.6 % $ (12,716 ) $ 1,999 -736.1 % $ 15,051 $ 1,363 1004.3 % $ 43,551 $ 26,070 67.1 % Operating Ratio: Operating Ratio 96.7 % 99.7 % -3.0 % 97.5 % 98.5 % -1.0 % Adjusted Operating Ratio2 96.5 % 99.7 % -3.2 % 97.3 % 98.1 % -0.8 % Truckload Operating Ratio 96.2 % 99.1 % -2.9 % 96.3 % 98.4 % -2.1 % Adjusted Truckload Operating Ratio2 96.0 % 99.1 % -3.1 % 96.0 % 97.9 % -2.0 % Brokerage Operating Ratio 98.9 % 103.7 % -4.6 % 105.6 % 98.9 % 6.8 % Truckload Statistics: Revenue Per Mile1 $ 2.256 $ 2.132 5.8 % $ 2.135 $ 2.122 0.6 % Average Tractors - Company Owned 4,532 4,808 -5.7 % 4,689 4,681 0.2 % Owner Operators 1,612 1,855 -13.1 % 1,721 1,758 -2.1 % Total Average Tractors 6,144 6,663 -7.8 % 6,410 6,439 -0.5 % Average Revenue Miles Per Tractor

Per Week 1,774 1,752 1.3 % 1,796 1,767 1.6 % Average Revenue Per Tractor

Per Week1 $ 4,003 $ 3,735 7.2 % $ 3,835 $ 3,748 2.3 % Total Miles 158,511 171,351 -7.5 % 668,731 658,705 1.5 % Total Company Miles 116,425 120,322 -3.2 % 479,307 466,821 2.7 % Total Independent Contractor Miles 42,086 51,029 -17.5 % 189,424 191,884 -1.3 % Independent Contractor fuel surcharge 6,225 12,275 -49.3 % $ 31,585 46,862 -32.6 % 1 Excluding fuel surcharge revenues 2 See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this release

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Presentation: Total revenue $ 455,587 $ 449,633 $ 1,742,101 $ 1,707,361 Total operating expenses (440,536 ) (448,270 ) (1,698,550 ) (1,681,291 ) Operating income $ 15,051 $ 1,363 $ 43,551 $ 26,070 Operating ratio 96.7 % 99.7 % 97.5 % 98.5 % Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 455,587 $ 449,633 $ 1,742,101 $ 1,707,361 Fuel surcharge (26,851 ) (44,345 ) (122,902 ) (168,911 ) Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 428,736 405,288 1,619,199 1,538,450 Total operating expenses 440,536 448,270 1,698,550 1,681,291 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge (26,851 ) (44,345 ) (122,902 ) (168,911 ) Mexico transition costs1 - - - (4,600 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary2 - 161 - 831 Adjusted operating expenses 413,685 404,086 1,575,648 1,508,611 Adjusted Operating Income $ 15,051 $ 1,202 $ 43,551 $ 29,839 Adjusted operating ratio 96.5 % 99.7 % 97.3 % 98.1 %

1During the year ended December 31, 2019, we incurred expenses related to the exit of our Mexico business totaling $4,600 2During the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2019, we recognized a gain on the sale of our Mexico business totaling $161 and $831

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Truckload Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Truckload GAAP Presentation: Total Truckload revenue $ 379,237 $ 395,503 $ 1,513,276 $ 1,521,494 Total Truckload operating expenses (365,005 ) (392,121 ) (1,457,009 ) (1,497,423 ) Truckload operating income $ 14,232 $ 3,382 $ 56,267 $ 24,071 Truckload operating ratio 96.2 % 99.1 % 96.3 % 98.4 % Truckload Non-GAAP Presentation Total Truckload revenue $ 379,237 $ 395,503 $ 1,513,276 $ 1,521,494 Fuel surcharge (26,851 ) (44,345 ) (122,902 ) (168,911 ) Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 352,386 351,158 1,390,374 1,352,583 Total Truckload operating expenses 365,005 392,121 1,457,009 1,497,423 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge (26,851 ) (44,345 ) (122,902 ) (168,911 ) Mexico transition costs1 - - - (4,600 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary2 - 161 - 831 Truckload Adjusted operating expenses 338,154 347,937 1,334,107 1,324,743 Truckload Adjusted operating income $ 14,232 $ 3,221 $ 56,267 $ 27,840 Truckload Adjusted operating ratio 96.0 % 99.1 % 96.0 % 97.9 %

1During the year ended December 31, 2019, we incurred expenses related to the exit of our Mexico business totaling $4,600 2During the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2019, we recognized a gain on the sale of our Mexico business totaling $161 and $831

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Net Income and EPS (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP: Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 7,574 $ (9,594 ) $ 18,552 $ (3,647 ) Adjusted for: Income tax provision (benefit) 3,205 (1,114 ) 5,072 389 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to controlling interest $ 10,779 $ (10,708 ) $ 23,624 $ (3,258 ) Loss on sale of equity method investments1 - - 2,000 - Mexico transition costs2 - - - 4,600 Gain on sale of subsidiary3 - (161 ) - (831 ) Impairment of other equity method investment4 - 6,793 - 7,063 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes 10,779 (4,076 ) 25,624 7,574 Adjusted income tax provision (benefit) 3,205 (1,256 ) 5,072 1,346 Non-GAAP: Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 7,574 $ (2,820 ) $ 20,552 $ 6,228 GAAP: Earnings per diluted share $ 0.15 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.07 ) Adjusted for: Income tax (benefit) expense attributable to controlling interest 0.06 (0.02 ) 0.10 0.01 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to controlling interest $ 0.21 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.06 ) Loss on sale of equity method investments1 - - 0.04 - Mexico transition costs2 - - - 0.09 Gain on sale of subsidiary3 - (0.00 ) - (0.02 ) Impairment of assets held for sale and other equity method investments3&4 - 0.14 - 0.14 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.49 0.15 Adjusted income tax provision (benefit) 0.06 (0.03 ) 0.10 0.03 Non-GAAP: Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 0.15 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.12

1During the first quarter of 2020, we incurred loss on sale related to an equity method investment in a former wholly owned subsidiary 2During the year ended December 31, 2019, we incurred expenses related to the exit of our Mexico business totaling $4,600 3During the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2019, we recognized a gain on the sale of our Mexico business totaling $161 and $831 4During the fourth quarter of 2019, we incurred impairment charges related to an equity method investment in a former wholly owned subsidiary

USX Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006021/en/