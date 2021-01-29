 

Nevada Copper Announces Closing of Its Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 17:20  |  38   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All amounts herein are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

YERINGTON, Nev., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced public offering of units of the Company (the “Units”), which included the exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) by the underwriters, which was comprised of syndicate that included Scotiabank, Jett Capital Advisers, RBC Capital Markets, Haywood Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation. The Company issued 230,000,000 Units, including 30,000,000 Units pursuant the Over-Allotment Option, at a price of $0.165 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $38 million (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share (each a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.22 per Warrant Share until July 29, 2022.

Concurrently with the closing of the Offering, the Company completed its previously announced private placement of 79,696,970 Units to Pala Investments Limited (“Pala”), the Company’s largest shareholder, at the Offering Price (the “Concurrent Private Placement”). The subscription under the Concurrent Private Placement was satisfied by Pala tendering certain indebtedness owed by the Company to Pala.

As previously announced, Pala has agreed to provide a new credit facility to the Company (the “Credit Facility”), which is expected to be entered into in the coming weeks. Upon entry of the Credit Facility, US$15 million will be available to be newly drawn by the Company.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Seite 1 von 3
Nevada Copper Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nevada Copper Announces Closing of Its Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES All amounts herein are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated. YERINGTON, Nev., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Clarification Regarding Recapitalization
Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Braden Parker as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Investments: Geely, Nevada Copper, Xpeng – Investieren Sie in die Zukunft!
12.01.21
Nevada Copper erhöht Volumen der zuvor angekündigten „Bought Deal“-Platzierung auf 33 Millionen Dollar
12.01.21
Nevada Copper Announces Upsize to Its Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to $33 Million
12.01.21
Nevada Copper kündigt „Bought Deal“-Platzierung von Einheiten im Wert von 21,5 Millionen Dollar an
11.01.21
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
07.01.21
Nevada Copper meldet weitere Fortschritte beim Produktionsanlauf und den Abschluss der Kreditrahmenerhöhung
07.01.21
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
1.104
Vom Explorer zum Produzenten - Nevada Copper Commences Production at Pumpkin Hollow
06.12.20
2.922
NEVADA COPPER NEUAUFNAHME Watchlist