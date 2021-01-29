QuantumScape Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or "QuantumScape"), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles (EVs), announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Hettrich, Chief Financial Officer, of QuantumScape.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the IR Events Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://www.quantumscape.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our website for twelve months following the call.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles. The company's mission is to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future.

For additional information, please visit www.quantumscape.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005575/en/