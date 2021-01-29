 

QuantumScape Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 22:01  |  37   |   |   

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or "QuantumScape"), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles (EVs), announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Hettrich, Chief Financial Officer, of QuantumScape.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the IR Events Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://www.quantumscape.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our website for twelve months following the call.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles. The company's mission is to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future.

For additional information, please visit www.quantumscape.com.



QuantumScape Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: QuantumScape die Batterie Revolution?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QuantumScape Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or "QuantumScape"), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles (EVs), announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Postal Realty Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
QUANTUMSCAPE INVESTORS: March 8, 2021 Filing Deadline in Shareholder Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
25.01.21
Vergiss die Quantumscape-Aktie: Die Novonix-Aktie hat 1.000 Euro dieses Jahr verdreifacht!
15.01.21
ROSEN, A TRUSTED LAW FIRM, Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Important March 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action – QS
14.01.21
QS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies QuantumScape Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
14.01.21
QuantumScape Announces Jens Wiese to join Board, Filling Second Volkswagen Seat
14.01.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against QuantumScape Corporation
13.01.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (QS)
12.01.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.01.21
3 Elektrofahrzeug-Aktien, die du 2021 unbedingt meiden solltest
09.01.21
QUANTUMSCAPE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation - QS

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
43
QuantumScape die Batterie Revolution?