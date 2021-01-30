 

Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2020 Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.01.2021, 01:30  |  51   |   |   

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) released the federal income tax treatment of 2020 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The final classifications of the distributions for 2020, which will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividends Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec 1250 Gain Return of Capital (Nontaxable Distribution Section 199A Dividends (1)
12/31/2019 1/3/2020 1/15/2020 $ 0.095000 $ 0.056921   $ -   $ -   $ 0.038079   $ 0.056921  
2/3/2020 2/4/2020 2/13/2020 $ 0.095000 $ 0.056921   $ -   $ -   $ 0.038079   $ 0.056921  
3/2/2020 3/3/2020 3/13/2020 $ 0.095000 $ 0.056921   $ -   $ -   $ 0.038079   $ 0.056921  
4/6/2020 4/7/2020 4/15/2020 $ 0.035000 $ 0.020971   $ -   $ -   $ 0.014029   $ 0.020971  
5/1/2020 5/4/2020 5/13/2020 $ 0.035000 $ 0.020971   $ -   $ -   $ 0.014029   $ 0.020971  
6/1/2020 6/2/2020 6/12/2020 $ 0.035000 $ 0.020971   $ -   $ -   $ 0.014029   $ 0.020971  
7/1/2020 7/2/2020 7/10/2020 $ 0.035000 $ 0.020971   $ -   $ -   $ 0.014029   $ 0.020971  
8/3/2020 8/4/2020 8/13/2020 $ 0.035000 $ 0.020971   $ -   $ -   $ 0.014029   $ 0.020971  
8/31/2020 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 $ 0.035000 $ 0.020971   $ -   $ -   $ 0.014029   $ 0.020971  
10/5/2020 10/6/2020 10/15/2020 $ 0.035000 $ 0.020971   $ -   $ -   $ 0.014029   $ 0.020971  
11/2/2020 11/3/2020 11/12/2020 $ 0.035000 $ 0.020971   $ -   $ -   $ 0.014029   $ 0.020971  
12/1/2020 12/2/2020 12/10/2020 $ 0.035000 $ 0.020971   $ -   $ -   $ 0.014029   $ 0.020971  
    2020 Total $ 0.600000 $ 0.359502   $ -   $ -   $ 0.240498   $ 0.359502  
          59.917000 %   0.000000 %   0.000000 %   40.083000 %   59.917000 %
                 

(1) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT cash distributions. For additional information, contact Whitestone REIT's Investor Relations Department.

About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. 

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years.

Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Contact Whitestone REIT:
Kevin Reed
Director of Investor Relations
(713) 435-2219
kreed@whitestonereit.com




Whitestone REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2020 Distributions HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) released the federal income tax treatment of 2020 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The final classifications of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Digital Ally Announces Notable Multi-Year Order for its Body Cameras and EVO-HD In-Car System for ...
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
Amarin Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Icosapent Ethyl for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Whitestone REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
19.01.21
Whitestone Welcomes Gabriella’s American Cuisine, and the Migration of Successful CA Restaurateurs to Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch in AZ
08.01.21
Whitestone REIT to Participate in the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference
07.01.21
Whitestone REIT To Present at the ICR Annual Conference 2021
31.12.20
“Coffee and Cars” Monthly Showcase Increasing Foot Traffic by 26% at Whitestone’s Market Street at DC Ranch