 

Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations

Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations

Greentech company strengthens Investor Relations department only a few months after its IPO | Grabert to expand Compleo's investor communications and capital market activities

Dortmund, February 1, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading German specialized provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, announced today that Sebastian Grabert is joining the team as Head of Investor Relations as of February 1, 2021. He will be responsible for looking after investors and analysts in Germany and abroad and will report directly to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Peter Gabriel.

Sebastian Grabert began his career as an equity research analyst at Berenberg in London, where he was responsible for the pan-European software and IT services sector. After joining Berenberg, he was responsible for European hardware technology companies as a department director in equity research at HSBC Geschäftsbank. Most recently, he headed the German office of Euronext, where he assisted technology companies with their access to the capital market. Sebastian Grabert is a trained banker. He studied business administration at the University of Mannheim and at ESCP Europe. Grabert is also a CFA charterholder.

"We are very pleased to have Sebastian Grabert on our team with his extensive capital market experience and international network," commented Peter Gabriel, CFO of Compleo. He is the right person to convey Compleo's equity story in the currently forming greentech sector." Sebastian Grabert adds, "Compleo's mission to become Europe's leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles immediately excited me. I am very much looking forward to actively accompanying Compleo's international growth story and being a part of this successful venture."

Compleo has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since last fall. According to preliminary figures, the charging station manufacturer more than doubled its revenues to over EUR 31 million in fiscal year 2020 and aims to continue its growth trajectory in 2021. After entering the Swiss and Austrian markets at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 respectively, more partnerships are therefore planned in other European countries.

