Cryometrix Rapid Deployment Low-Temperature Chest Freezer for Vaccines

The new Cryometrix RDC-120 freezer is sized explicitly for storing smaller quantities of vaccines and high-value biologicals. Designed with the same patented liquid nitrogen cooling technology as the very successful larger freezers, the RDC-120 can be installed at a fixed site or configured for entirely self-contained operation. This versatility makes it ideal for field deployment, temporary or permanent cold storage, or a transportable low-temperature storage unit.

OREM, Utah, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announces a new ultra-low temperature freezer addition to the Cryometrix product line that can be rapidly deployed in a transportable, self-powered configuration.

The internal storage capacity is approximately 120 liters and has a temperature storage range of 0C to -160C. Cooldown from room temperature to -80C takes a short 5 minutes. Return to a set temperature of -80C after door opening is a speedy 2 minutes protecting valuable payloads such as the Pfizer COVID vaccine from damaging temperature swings.

Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “The recent test results exceeded our expectations. This small chest freezer can be placed almost anywhere, even in the back of a pickup truck. Small payloads can now be easily transported or stored with excellent temperature stability at very low temperatures. We are taking orders for the RDC-120 now.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

