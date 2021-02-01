 

FIS Named to FORTUNE’s 2021 Most Admired Company List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 14:34  |  41   |   |   

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE Magazine 2021 World’s Most Admired Company list.

FIS was one of only a small number of financial technology providers on the 2021 FORTUNE list. The FORTUNE survey measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. FIS received high marks for global competitiveness, financial soundness, innovation, quality of products and services, and use of corporate assets.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by our peers on this prestigious list,” said Gary Norcross, FIS chairman, president and CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our employees around the world who are committed to delivering innovative solutions to our clients along with best-in-class service quality and customer experience.”

The FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies list is based on survey results from thousands of executives, directors and analysts at companies worldwide. Respondents rate companies in their own industry on nine factors, which include investment value as well as social responsibility. Each respondent then selects 10 companies he or she admires most.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FIS Named to FORTUNE’s 2021 Most Admired Company List Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE Magazine 2021 World’s Most Admired Company list. FIS was one of only a small number of financial technology providers on the 2021 FORTUNE list. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
FIS Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program and Dividend Increase
14:00 Uhr
FIS Named Best-Performing Payments Gateway for Second Consecutive Year by The Strawhecker Group in its 2021 Real Transaction Metrics Awards
26.01.21
FIS Sees Robust Processing Volumes on Real-Time Lending Platform for Latest Round of PPP Loans
15.01.21
FIS to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 9, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.20
17
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.