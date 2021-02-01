Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair Announces 2021 Exhibition Plans

The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will plan to thoughtfully re-introduce in-real-life fair events, with proper safety protocols implemented onsite, as local restrictions on live events lift. The brand’s innovative VR plans will extend those local experiences to a global online audience, but will also create a standalone new platform for The Other Art Fair’s global network of artists to show their works -- no matter their location -- through live, immersive Virtual Reality programming.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, today announced its 2021 exhibition plans. The 2021 schedule includes plans to re-introduce in-real-life events once it is safe to do so, as well as the launch of corresponding six-day Virtual Reality (VR) editions.

“Through the success of our digital Online Studios in 2020, we’ve seen that art buyers are eager to discover talented new independent artists globally online,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “With our new, cutting edge Virtual Reality programming, we’ll be able to create even more unique and one-of-a-kind experiences for our global audience that pair with the onsite activations our local fair attendees love and our successful Online Studios platform. We can’t wait to reconnect safely in-person with our artists and art buyers when the time is right, and we are excited to introduce our 2021 lineup of talented independent artists to a worldwide audience.”

The Other Art Fair’s 2021 Exhibition Schedule includes both in-real-life event plans and market-specific Virtual Reality programming.

Spring 2021:

Global Virtual Reality Edition

Sydney

Los Angeles

Brooklyn

Dallas



Summer 2021:

Los Angeles

London

Fall / Winter 2021:

Los Angeles

Chicago

London

Dallas

Sydney

Brooklyn

Toronto



To learn more about The Other Art Fair, visit www.theotherartfair.com .

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers both through in-person events and online. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF).

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.